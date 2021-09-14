10-best-action-movies-to-watch-on-prime-video

Prime Video has a fairly robust collection of action movies, which is both a plateful and a problem for fans of the genre. After all, with so many productions, it’s really hard to decide what to watch — especially when all we want is to just turn off our brains and enjoy some explosions, some chases and maybe a brawl between brucutus.

The good thing is that the platform has a good number of quality movies, those that boost your adrenaline just by watching and make you want to imitate the heroes’ adventures — you just have to look hard to find these gems that, depending on the good will of the algorithm, they end up hidden among not-so-good suggestions.

That way, to help you save time and have an accurate aim like Bruce Willis at the time To choose what to watch,

Canaltech has listed the best action movies for you to watch streaming from Amazon.

. 13 Hours: The Soldiers Secrets of Benghazi

Some people don’t like Michael Bay’s directing style — a lot because of the series

Transformers — but there’s no denying that he knows how to make a good action movie when he leaves the giant robots aside and focuses on humans in more believable situations. AND 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi is a good example of this.

Based on real events, the film tells the story of the terrorist attack carried out to the US diplomatic complex in the city of Benghazi, Libya, in 2010. Thus, a group of military personnel was deployed to the site to rescue agents and employees who were trapped there—all within a period of 10 hours, as the title suggests.

Released in 2016, The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi was one of the films that helped bring actor John Krasinski into action cinema, taking away from him the comedy image he built in the series The Office — and that’s enough see him as a huge military to see how well he managed this transformation.

9. Adrenaline