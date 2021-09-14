Star+ (Android | iOS | Web) is a streaming platform that was launched by Disney and has a focus on more “adult” content. In addition, you have available in your catalog titles from Hulu, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, ESPN channels and more.

What is it and how use Star+

How to save internet data with Star+



How to change the language of Star+ movies and series

What’s in the Star+ catalog, Disney streaming for adults

If you already know that you will be without internet for a while, but still want to watch the contents of the service, know that you can download it quickly and conveniently on your cell phone. Check out below how to download movies and series on Star+ to watch offline!

Subscribe to the Disney+ combo and Star+ for R$ 48,90/month to see all Disney content whenever and wherever you want!

Step 1: Open the Star+ app on your mobile, go to a movie page and tap “Download” to download it.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Access the page from a movie on Star+ and tap “Download” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 2: in the case of series, go to one’s page and click on the “Download” icon to download a specific episode.

Go to a series page and click “Download” next to an episode (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 3 : once this is done, a new icon will appear indicating that the download has started. For now, ESPN sports content (live and reruns) is not yet available for download.

Wait until the title download completes (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)

Step 4: to see the downloaded titles, go to the “Downloads” tab in the bottom menu. It is possible to make even 20 downloads on devices at the same time, and the limit is set by account, not by profile.