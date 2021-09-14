Star+ (Android | iOS | Web) is a streaming platform that was launched by Disney and has a focus on more “adult” content. In addition, you have available in your catalog titles from Hulu, Marvel, 20th Century Studios, ESPN channels and more.
If you already know that you will be without internet for a while, but still want to watch the contents of the service, know that you can download it quickly and conveniently on your cell phone. Check out below how to download movies and series on Star+ to watch offline!
Step 1: Open the Star+ app on your mobile, go to a movie page and tap “Download” to download it.
Access the page from a movie on Star+ and tap “Download” (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 2: in the case of series, go to one’s page and click on the “Download” icon to download a specific episode.
Go to a series page and click “Download” next to an episode (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 3 : once this is done, a new icon will appear indicating that the download has started. For now, ESPN sports content (live and reruns) is not yet available for download.
Wait until the title download completes (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 4: to see the downloaded titles, go to the “Downloads” tab in the bottom menu. It is possible to make even 20 downloads on devices at the same time, and the limit is set by account, not by profile.
Step 5: accessing the tab of a series, you can view all the episodes that have been downloaded. It is also important to note that you will have access to the downloads for a maximum 30 days unless the content expires from the catalog. If you have already started watching, the deadline is 45 hours. Access a series tab to see all episodes that have been downloaded (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 6: To delete a download, tap “Edit” in the top corner right. Step 7: Select one or more items from the list and click on the “Recycle Bin” icon . Select everything you want to delete and tap on “Recycle Bin” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can download movies and series on Star+ to watch offline.
Step 5: accessing the tab of a series, you can view all the episodes that have been downloaded. It is also important to note that you will have access to the downloads for a maximum 30 days unless the content expires from the catalog. If you have already started watching, the deadline is 45 hours.
Access a series tab to see all episodes that have been downloaded (Screenshot: Matheus Bigogno)
Step 6: To delete a download, tap “Edit” in the top corner right.
Step 7: Select one or more items from the list and click on the “Recycle Bin” icon .
Select everything you want to delete and tap on “Recycle Bin” (Capture of screen: Matheus Bigogno)
Ready! Now you can download movies and series on Star+ to watch offline.
