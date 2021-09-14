CT News Podcast – All About iPhone 13 and More!

Duration: : 22 | 15 September 120

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news . With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Apple announces iPhone line 08 with A chip14 Bionic, 120 Hz screen and more

Samsung Galaxy M28 arrives with a known design and 90 Hz screen

  • Samsung marks the date of the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil
  • Huawei presents all-in-one PC with 4K screen, touchscreen and 15 GB of RAM
  • Xiaomi announces standalone smart glasses with integrated display

    On today’s CT News: Apple iPhone event summary 08 and other products, news from Samsung, n Xiaomi’s eggs smart glasses and more.

    • Contact us by:

    This episode was scripted, edited and presented by Wagner Wakka, coordinated by Patricia Gnipper. Reports by Renan da Silva Dores, Gustavo de Lima Inácio, Bruno Bertonzin, Victor Carvalho and Vinícius Moschen. The audio review is by Mari Capetinga.

