CT News Podcast – All About iPhone 13 and More!

Welcome to our daily “newspaper” with the summary of top technology news . With Canaltech News, in just over 5 minutes, you can find out about the main products launched in the market, the movement of the main companies in the segment, news from social networks, curiosities, geek culture, and much more.

In this issue, we talk about:

Apple announces iPhone line 08 with A chip14 Bionic, 120 Hz screen and more

Samsung Galaxy M28 arrives with a known design and 90 Hz screen

Samsung marks the date of the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 in Brazil

Huawei presents all-in-one PC with 4K screen, touchscreen and 15 GB of RAM