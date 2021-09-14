major-failure-affects-millions-of-hp's-gamer-line-computers

A serious security vulnerability is available in millions of HP gaming computers and notebooks, with almost model lines like Omen, Pavilion and Envy being hit. The loophole is in the Omen Gaming Hub, a software that is used for different tasks related to games on compatible computers, such as overclocking adjustments, peripheral lighting control or creating performance profiles for different profiles and titles.

The application comes pre-installed on HP’s gaming systems, but it can also be downloaded individually by users of accessories and other HP products, further increasing the scope of the vulnerability. More specifically, the problem appears in an open source used for kernel reading and writing, as well as PCI and IO port settings, and other registry-related tasks.

From failure , however, an attacker would be able to gain administrator privileges on the computer, which could disable security solutions to perform scams, interrupt the machine’s operation or perform other exploits that could lead to file extraction or remote installation of malware. According to SentinelOne experts, who have published a report on the case, the breach is of high severity, requiring urgent application of updates.