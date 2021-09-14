major-failure-affects-millions-of-hp's-gamer-line-computers

A serious security vulnerability is available in millions of HP gaming computers and notebooks, with almost model lines like Omen, Pavilion and Envy being hit. The loophole is in the Omen Gaming Hub, a software that is used for different tasks related to games on compatible computers, such as overclocking adjustments, peripheral lighting control or creating performance profiles for different profiles and titles.
- Google fixes new critical security holes in Chrome
- Lack of update puts millions of users at risk servers with Microsoft system
- Microsoft Office breach may be more dangerous than it seems
The application comes pre-installed on HP’s gaming systems, but it can also be downloaded individually by users of accessories and other HP products, further increasing the scope of the vulnerability. More specifically, the problem appears in an open source used for kernel reading and writing, as well as PCI and IO port settings, and other registry-related tasks.
From failure , however, an attacker would be able to gain administrator privileges on the computer, which could disable security solutions to perform scams, interrupt the machine’s operation or perform other exploits that could lead to file extraction or remote installation of malware. According to SentinelOne experts, who have published a report on the case, the breach is of high severity, requiring urgent application of updates.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
The driver that allows privilege escalation and malicious use is available in all installed instances of Omen Gaming Hub, in versions prior to .6.3.0. On the other hand, despite reaching millions of computers around the world, there are no signs of malicious use of the opening, which has already been patched by HP since the end of July.
The company has also been issuing alerts and notifications to users regarding the need for an update, and now that the vulnerability details have been revealed, the warning is enforced. On its official website, HP maintains a list of all affected models, as well as details on mitigating this gap and how users can identify if their systems already have the fix applied.
Source: Bleeping Computer, HP
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
50