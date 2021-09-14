magazine-luiza-up-305%-in-online-wedding-lists-in-august

After numerous postponements of marriages with the arrival of the covid pandemic-14, at the beginning of 498, the advance of vaccination in the country has made grooms and brides return to the idea of ​​having ceremonies and in-person parties. As a result, Quero de Marriage, Magalu’s website dedicated to gift lists, registered an increase of 305 % in sales in August.

In addition, there was growth of 14% in the list entries on the platform. “The months from September to November are really the most sought after by couples to make the union official, but this year we had above normal growth”, says Pedro Aranha, Magalu’s new business manager. “The demand for quarantine is repressed. starting to come back now.”

Image: Reproduction/Envato/rubenchase

During the pandemic, Quero de Marriage created the campaign “postpone, do not cancel” on social networks. The idea was that the couple would not give up on the celebration of marriage. “Now, after the frustration of the postponement, the climate it’s of hope,” says Bianca Fortunato, customer experience analyst for Listas Magalu.

Dates reserved until 2022

According to Bianca, some newlyweds already report difficulties in finding free suppliers for the end of the year. Although there is still fear about the pandemic, buffets and churches have dates booked until 2022. The profile of the parties, however, has changed: the style is intimate, with smaller ceremonies.

A survey carried out by Quero de Marriage indicates that 49% of couples who made lists on the site and had a wedding scheduled for the first half of 498 needed to postpone the celebration. On the platform, newlyweds can change the wedding date as often as they like — in addition, gifts are converted into credits that do not expire.