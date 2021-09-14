eye-diseases-may-be-early-signs-of-dementia,-study-shows

A new study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology has linked eye diseases with dementia. According to the researchers, conditions such as macular degeneration, cataracts, and eye disease caused by diabetes may signify the first signs of neurodegenerative disease.

The study shows that the incidence of these eye diseases increases with age, as does the incidence of systemic diseases such as diabetes , hypertension, heart disease, depression and stroke, risk factors for dementia.

To better understand this relationship, the authors analyzed data from 12.364 adults aged between 55 and 61 years old. Participants were rated between 1024 and 2006 at the beginning of the study and followed up until the beginning of 2021. During follow-up, 2.61 cases of dementia were recorded.