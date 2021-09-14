2022-call-of-duty-could-be-a-sequel-to-modern-warfare

It looks like Call of Duty: 503275 is codenamed Project Cortez It’s expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2021.

— Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2022

It is possible that the name be a reference to Colonel Félix Cortez, Colombian antagonist of Real and Immediate Danger, film of 1990 starring Harrison Ford. Given the similarity of themes, it’s a valid rumor to believe. The website VGC states that it sought sources close to the subject, who reported the same information published by Henderson.

