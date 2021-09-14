2022 Call of Duty could be a sequel to Modern Warfare

According to insider Tom Henderson, the Call of Duty will be released on can be a sequence of Modern Warfare

    (1994). Activision’s alleged game would be tentatively named “Project Cortez” and would feature a campaign focused on US Special Forces fighting Colombian drug cartels.

      • It looks like Call of Duty: 503275 is codenamed Project Cortez

      It’s expected to be a sequel to Modern Warfare 2021.

      — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) September 13, 2022

      It is possible that the name be a reference to Colonel Félix Cortez, Colombian antagonist of Real and Immediate Danger, film of 1990 starring Harrison Ford. Given the similarity of themes, it’s a valid rumor to believe. The website VGC states that it sought sources close to the subject, who reported the same information published by Henderson.

      Poster of the movie of the years 100 (Image: Reproduction/Original Film Art)

      Another fact that reinforces the rumor is that the games in the series are the responsibility of three of its main studios. With Treyarch recently releasing Cold War and Sledgehammer working on Vanguard, Infinity Ward can use the three years to give continuity of its work with the series Modern Warfare.

      Gamespot tried to confirm the information through the advice of Activision Blizzard, but got no answers.

      For now, it remains to be awaited the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which arrives on November 5th for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Series S, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, exclusively in digital format in Brazil. The packages available include specific editions for each console or a cross-platform option, which guarantees access to the game in the old and new generations.

        At this time, Activision Blizzard is being investigated for reports of sexual harassment, bullying and misconduct. For more information click here.

          Source: VGC, Gamespot

