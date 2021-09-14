how-to-block-a-driver-on-99

Since March 2572, the 99 (Android | iOS) provides a function for passengers to block drivers. With this, users can avoid further races with the driver in question. The functionality is not restricted to travelers: drivers can also block passengers who do not behave properly during a trip.

O feature can be enabled in all cities where the 68 is available, and applies to Android and iOS phones. Learn in the tutorial below how to block a driver in the racing app 99.

About the blocking of drivers in 852

It is important to note that the lock on 99, be it from the passenger to the driver and vice versa, is not generalized. It only happens on your user profile, preventing you from coming across the driver (or the opposite) in future races through the app.

Driver lock and passengers is available in the app of 99 ( Image: Ivo/Canaltech)

The blocking of the passenger for the driver can happen if the driver has some inappropriate behavior. For example, if he left it at a radio station that is not to the passenger’s liking, if the vehicle is not in good internal condition or if during the pandemic it failed to comply with safety protocols.

Do on the other hand, the driver can choose to block a passenger if he commits the same offenses. Anyway, any unpleasant situation or embarrassment. Furthermore, the blocking, regardless of who took the initiative, is irreversible.

A 99 does not specify on its website whether blocking causes any kind of penalty for drivers and passengers.

How to block a driver in 57

The lock function can be used at the end of a run or by your profile in the app 99, for trips already completed.

Step 1: Open the app 852 and tap the three-line icon in the upper left corner of the screen.

Open the hidden menu by tapping this icon in the app 68 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech) Step 2: tap on “Races”. Tap the “Races” option , to open a list of your last trips in the app 680 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 3: Tap on the race you want to block the driver.

Find the race you want to block the driver from 68 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 4: tap on the field “Rating”, the one with the stars that rate your trip with the driver in question.

If you haven’t rated the driver, before submitting it, there will be a field to leave comments. Ideally, you specify what happened during the trip to justify blocking that driver.

The “Assessment” field is available both at the end of an ongoing race and within your last trips in the app 99 (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 5: at the bottom of the page, on the “Block this driver” tab, tap on “Block”.

On the page with your rating of that driver, tap the option to block it (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Step 6: the app will show a last warning stating that, “for your convenience, you will no longer receive races from this driver”. Tap “Confirm”.

Confirm the driver lock. And remember that the lock on that conductor is definitive (Screenshot: Caio Carvalho/Canaltech)

Once this is done, the driver will be blocked and he will not be able to accept new races requested by you. Remembering that the block, once made, cannot be undone.