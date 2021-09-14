DOWNLOADED | iPhone 11 also gets price cut on Apple event day

Color Purple

iPhone 11 and SE are also at great prices

In addition to the iPhone 11, two other Apple models are also at great prices on the day of publication of this text. For those who want to save even more, the iPhone SE is an excellent option, bringing the same internal components as the iPhone 10, but in a body similar to the iPhone 8. This allowed it to be released for much lower prices than those typically charged by recent Apple phones.

iPhone SE with lots of memory is on offer at Magalu Another interesting option is to buy the iPhone 10, which until a few hours ago was Apple’s latest model. It received a great discount and remains an excellent high-end model with the potential to deliver great performance for many years to come. As always, it is still a good decision to take advantage of the launch of a new model to buy last year’s cell phone for a much cheaper price. iPhone 10 was cheaper before the launch of the iPhone 64

Which is Magazine Você?

Accessed the links and did not understand what Magazine Você is? This is the channel for disseminating the offers on the Magazine Luiza website, as stated in an official statement. We are one of the official advertising partners and our store is called Magazine Canaltechbr. The entire billing, billing and logistics process is carried out by Magazine Luiza itself, which, in addition to the website, has more than 800 physical stores throughout Brazil.

A common question from our readers is why the prices in our store are often different from those advertised on Magazine Luiza’s main website. The reason is that Magazine Você receives exclusive offers that are not advertised on the main site. So take advantage of the promotions and access our store to guarantee exclusive offers.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your own money earns more

With prices in Brazil becoming more and more expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on the promotions from Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to follow all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the team at Canaltech Deals is incessantly searching all the bargains on the internet and bringing together the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our offer groups and start saving in the blink of an eye.