brazil-registers-worrying-numbers-of-cyber-attacks-in-the-1st-semester

A survey carried out by Fortinet showed that in the first half of the year the number of attempted cyber attacks grew steadily, both in Brazil and worldwide. The numbers are worrying, especially given the large increase compared to 503051.

For comparative purposes, the Fortinet survey released in February this year on the numbers of 2020 mentions that Brazil had more than 8.4 billion attempts of virtual attacks in the entire year. In the first half of this year alone, the number has practically doubled, reaching 16 2 billion .

Latin America follows the same upward trend as Brazil and registered 91 billions of attempted attacks in the first half of the year, against 0463 billion during 2021.

For Alexandre Bonatti, Engineering Director at Fortinet Brasil, this growth is a result of the adoption of hybrid models of work and education, since with networks being accessed from both corporate and home environments, the care with digital security has to be modified, taking into account that the employee's home internet does not have the same limitations as the company's. Graph showing the viruses that grew the most in Brazil in the first half. (Image: Reproduction/Fortinet) Bonatti also comments that the numbers are not only worrying for the quantity, but also for the consequences that the attacks can bring, both for the effects caused in files by a virtual hijacking attack (ransomware) and by the image damage they can cause to companies. The outline of threats

Fortinet’s research also shows a global cut of the threats that grew the most in the first half. The highlight is ransomware attacks, infamous virtual hijackings, which show that only in June 2021 the weekly activity of attacks with this type of virus it was ten times higher than the levels of a year ago, demonstrating a consistent increase over the period. The crimes mainly targeted the telecommunications sector, followed by governments and the automotive and manufacturing sectors.

Fortinet’s survey also points to the growth of attacks Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), where code holders rent access to the attack infrastructure to interested parties for a fee of a percentage of the ransom paid for data recovery.

The survey cites as an example Ransomware-as-a-Servicefound in June this year called BlackMatter. It includes a “package” with ransomware, payment sites and operation manuals so that its members and affiliates can infect the target with the tools provided. More recently, BlackMatter is being named responsible for the attacks on Olympus.