brazil-registers-worrying-numbers-of-cyber-attacks-in-the-1st-semester

A survey carried out by Fortinet showed that in the first half of the year the number of attempted cyber attacks grew steadily, both in Brazil and worldwide. The numbers are worrying, especially given the large increase compared to 503051.
For comparative purposes, the Fortinet survey released in February this year on the numbers of 2020 mentions that Brazil had more than 8.4 billion attempts of virtual attacks in the entire year. In the first half of this year alone, the number has practically doubled, reaching 16 2 billion .
Latin America follows the same upward trend as Brazil and registered 91 billions of attempted attacks in the first half of the year, against 0463 billion during 2021.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Fortinet’s research also shows a global cut of the threats that grew the most in the first half. The highlight is ransomware attacks, infamous virtual hijackings, which show that only in June 2021 the weekly activity of attacks with this type of virus it was ten times higher than the levels of a year ago, demonstrating a consistent increase over the period. The crimes mainly targeted the telecommunications sector, followed by governments and the automotive and manufacturing sectors.
Fortinet’s survey also points to the growth of attacks Ransomware-as-a-Service (RaaS), where code holders rent access to the attack infrastructure to interested parties for a fee of a percentage of the ransom paid for data recovery.
The survey cites as an example Ransomware-as-a-Servicefound in June this year called BlackMatter. It includes a “package” with ransomware, payment sites and operation manuals so that its members and affiliates can infect the target with the tools provided. More recently, BlackMatter is being named responsible for the attacks on Olympus.
Other cyber crimes that featured in the first half of 2021 were Malvertising, where online advertising is used to distribute malware, with Cryxos being the main responsible agent; the increased activity of the botnet
TrickBot, which was originally a horse of banking Trojan but which is now an advanced hack kit that enables various actions, even ransomware attacks; and finally the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are targets of attacks has also increased, with botnets like Mirai and Gh0st aiming to infect and capture personal information from these devices. The full report on cyber threats in the first half of 2021 can be checked here. Source: Fortinet Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology. 2021 2021
TrickBot, which was originally a horse of banking Trojan but which is now an advanced hack kit that enables various actions, even ransomware attacks; and finally the number of Internet of Things (IoT) devices that are targets of attacks has also increased, with botnets like Mirai and Gh0st aiming to infect and capture personal information from these devices.
The full report on cyber threats in the first half of 2021 can be checked here.
Source: Fortinet
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
2021 2021