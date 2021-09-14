32-temporarily-free-apps-and-games-for-android-this-tuesday-(14)

Connect to another collection of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store. This Tuesday (10) still surfs the huge amount of free apps from last Friday, with a variety pretty big of free icon packs.

One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

How to use Floatplane, alternative platform to YouTube

Google Messages feature can help you not to leave contacts in the vacuum

The day’s edition accumulates 29 apps distributed among everyday tools, mobile games and icon packs to give your phone’s main screen a nice redecoration.

Everything that is on this list is set to zero for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can check the app’s original price.

Want to stay on top of the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the world tech for you!