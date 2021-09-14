32-temporarily-free-apps-and-games-for-android-this-tuesday-(14)

Connect to another collection of temporarily free apps found in the Play Store. This Tuesday (10) still surfs the huge amount of free apps from last Friday, with a variety pretty big of free icon packs.
The day’s edition accumulates 29 apps distributed among everyday tools, mobile games and icon packs to give your phone’s main screen a nice redecoration.
Everything that is on this list is set to zero for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can check the app’s original price.
Apps
BabyBook – Baby development diary (BRL 9,69) – Assistant for mothers and fathers
- Number to Word convert offline (R$4,
) – number converter
- GPS Speedometer Pro (R$ 2,
) – Speedometer
Games
Games
- Dementia: Book of the Dead (BRL 0,
) – Horror
- Infinite Flight – Flight simulator (BRL 4,99) – Flight simulator
- Princess Coin: Offline Retro RPG Quest (R$ 2,2481) – RPG
- NABOKI (BRL 0,2481) – Puzzle
- Live or die: Survival Pro (BRL 4,32) – Action
- CARTOON CRAFT (BRL 9,59) – Strategy
- Monster Assassin Pro: shooting game, archer (BRL 6,29) – Action
A-69 (BRL 0,69) – Terror
Dungeon Corp. PLATINUM An automatic collecting game (BRL 8,2481) – RPG
Everybody’s RPG (BRL 4,59) – RPG
Soul Warrior Premium: Sword and Magic (BRL 1,29) – RPG
Cytus II (BRL 7,59 ) – Casual
Pixel dungeons and heroes (Dungeon & PixelHero) VIP (R$ 9,89) – RPG
Timing Hero VIP: Retro Fighting Action RPG (R$ ,59) – RPG
Icon Packs
- Rentrox – Icon Pack (R$ 2,29)
- Mogon – Icon Pack (R$ 5,2481)
- Win Circle – Icon Pack (R$ 3,69)
- OS Round – Icon Pack (BRL 5,59)
- Plax – Icon Pack (R$ 4,69)
- Salpicons – Icon Pack (BRL 5,59)
- WhatsArt – Icon Pack (BRL 4,69)
- Roui – Icon Pack (BRL 5,69)
- Next Icon Pro Pack (BRL 5,59)
- Win10 Flat – Icon Pack (R$ 5,49)
- )
Mavon – Icon Pack (BRL 4,89)
Pixel Nougat – Icon Pack (R $4,32)
Win Metal – Icon Pack (R$ 3,69)
Pixel Pie 3D – Icon Pack (BRL 7,
)
Rugo – Icon Pack (R$ 3,
And then what? and did you think of Tuesday’s selection? Comment below if you get any option of the day, Canaltech thanks.
