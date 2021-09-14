Deathloop Review | Intriguing, innovative and hard to understand

The first hours of Deathloop

are the most critical in the experience. The first day on the island of Blackreef serves as a tutorial of about 1 hour. I ended the period feeling like I didn’t understand anything about the gameplay, the plot or what I needed to do next. The best part of all was discovering that, even totally lost, the first day only scratched the surface of everything that would live on that island.

Much of the problem of Deathloop stems exactly from the characteristic that makes the game so good: new mechanics and the chaotic mix of elements. Learning to navigate the time loop, selecting a mission, and understanding Colt’s weapon customization and powers will require the player to assimilate many menus and read many texts. But once this initial hurdle is passed, the experience becomes incredible. It is commendable that developer Arkane Lyon has staked all the chips on the idea of ​​Deathloop and have made a game that is not afraid to embrace the climate of anarchy that lives on the island of Blackreef, whether in gameplay or in the progression of the plot. Colt is the protagonist of Deathloop who will do everything to end the time cycle on the island of Blackreef (Image: Reproduction/Bethesda) Sign up get on Canaltech Offers and receive the best internet promotions directly on your cell phone! History In Deathloop, we can assume the role of Colt. The protagonist lives inside a temporal distortion that makes the enigmatic island of Blackreef repeat the same day for all eternity. With no concern for tomorrow, the island has become the home of a decadent society that celebrates every day, but hides behaviors with the little humanity of those who failed to see meaning in the death of others. Convinced that he must break this cycle and flee Blackreef, Colt embarks on a mission to kill eight targets that keep the island’s temporal nightmare alive, the Visionaries. They all need to be killed before the day starts again, a task that will prove particularly difficult to accomplish in a single day. Colt eliminating one of the Deathloop Visionaries (Image: Reproduction/Bethesda)

Colt is one of the only ones on the island who can save memories from one time cycle to the next, a narrative convenience that allowed Arkane to develop a story with butterfly effects. Taking an action with the protagonist advances the narrative and creates consequences in a world where, theoretically, actions don’t matter.

To aid in the crusade to assassinate the eight targets, Colt is gun with pistols and other weapons found around the island. Weapons are not the only firepower of the character, who can still have special abilities (such as running faster and jumping twice), in addition to interesting Plates. These Plates confer supernatural powers such as teleporting and becoming invisible.

None of the abilities, whether special or supernatural, are learned by Colt. They are found on the map as items that can be picked up and equipped. Which means they can be lost if Colt dies while exploring the island.

Arkane Lyon deserves praise for the way they built the progression of this adventure. In Deathloop, the player can even repeat the same day over and over, but one day will never be the same as the other. The level design is rich, opening up new paths, rooms and unprecedented possibilities, even as you repeat the four scenarios in four parts of the day until the end of it all.

Colt sneaking up on enemy. Character can equip knife to kill opponents without making noise (Image: Reproduction/Bethesda)

It’s curious how the game bets high on gameplay, but doesn’t take chances in the story. The plot of Deathloop has plot twists worthy of a soap opera and a final ending that doesn’t match at all with the grandeur of the whole walk. The game’s three ending possibilities are so contained and simple compared to the rest that they are anticlimactic. The feeling is that the game is not over, in any of the outcomes.

Another point where the story goes wrong is in the development of the relationship between Julianna and Colt. The clash between the two characters is a remarkable experience to play, but strange to follow. When I understood what links the two, the dialogues and motivations that lead to the fights became meaningless. Arkane wanted to employ the island-wide spirit of Anarchy to base their protagonists’ relationship, but the shot totally misses the mark.

Navigating through menus

Deathloop is a game with a lot of personality and sure of the new mechanics it wants to adopt. Perhaps that’s why the beginning of the game isn’t exactly very easy to assimilate, with many strangely new options being shown to the player. But don’t give up.

When you open your save, the player will be faced with a multitude of menus, options and much, much text. Nothing against reading in games, but the short sessions of frantic action at the beginning, interspersed with reading clues and trying to understand the interface, don’t leave a good first impression. At first glance, the game appears to be chopped up by menus.

Deathloop Home Menu shows missions, clues, weapon clues, Colt combos, and options to choose part of the day and Blackreef district to explore (Image: Reproduction/Bethesda) This happens for a reason. Colt’s eight visionary targets are spread across four Blackreef districts, in four different parts of the day: dawn, morning, noon and night. Deathloop does not allow the player to change district or part of the day on their own. To advance in time or go to the next district in search of a new target, the player must take Colt to a secret base, which opens up a kind of lobby. In it, the player has access to menus and can equip Colt with weapons he’s collected for the next part of the day, infuse items with Residuum so they’re carried from one time cycle to the next, and read clues found about the whereabouts of the Visionaries across the island. .

Colt invading security systems in Blackreef (Image: Reproduction/Besthesda)

With short missions in Beginning, your first experience in Deathloop will be doing a simple activity like opening a safe or a door and going back to the lobby and the countless menus behind the uncovered clues.

These are the clues that will help you choose which district and in which part of the day Colt goes next. The game allows the player to freely choose the next step to take, based on the clues he has gathered about the location of the Visionaries.

Deathloop Multiplayer: Cat and Mouse Game

Colt’s main tormentor in mission to kill the Visionaries is Julianna, a rival assassin who is always on the prowl. The character can be controlled by another real player, who decides to disrupt a Colt’s worldwide campaign. Like Colt, I found other players who embodied other than Julianna. Some went up with everything. Others took a stealthy approach and hid.

Julianna is an antagonist of Colt and can be controlled by artificial intelligence or another player (Image: Bethesda/Disclosure)

The multiplayer element helps to further diversify the experience of making each day different from the next. Not only does Colt have modes to vary and invent in the game world, but a Julianna can force the player to change their style of exploration and progression.

Overall, the impression is that playing with Julianna is more fun than taking the risk of having all the story advance lost after being killed as Colt. The antagonist loses nothing by dying to the protagonist, while Colt jeopardizes clues, weapons and powers accumulated throughout the day.