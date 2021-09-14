Deathloop Review | Intriguing, innovative and hard to understand

It’s hard to define Deathloop
- . The new adventure is a first-person shooter with magical powers, customizable weaponry, murder missions and stealth investigation amidst a time cycle. If the elements caravan were not enough, the game applies a good dose of chaos to the equation to turn everything on.
- Sad father simulator: Did The Last of Us create a genre?
- God of War Ragnarök: 8 secrets from the first trailer
- Preview House of Ashes | Horror game brings more claustrophobia and less stupidity
- Review Life is Strange: True Colors | Game brings colors to reasons and emotions
The result is a game that impresses for its creativity and unique face that have. Deathloop is unlike anything you’ve played this year, I can assure you. The formula, however, sometimes stumbles on its own boldness. On the one hand it is extremely fun trying to assemble the puzzle of how to kill eight powerful targets in 20 hours, on the other hand, the number of game elements runs over the player and the story at various times. It was difficult to learn to navigate and understand what was going on in this game.