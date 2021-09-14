gearbest-closed?-aliexpress-competitor-has-been-offline-for-10-days

Gearbest customers are facing each other, for about days, with an error page when trying to visit the site. The address competes with services like AliExpress for those looking for Chinese products. In addition to the website being down, the brand’s social networks have not been updated for over a month.
Xataka points out that the services are inaccessible in all countries where the store operates. This indicates that the closing is not partial. On Facebook, the brand page has 4.8 million likes. As there is no notice of the occurrence, customers have been using the latest post, of July 7, to complain. In Messenger, you can send messages to the answering service, but the only response you get is automatic.
Image: Reproduction /Screenshot/Gearbest
On YouTube, the latest update was two months ago. The Twitter profile has not received any news since April 2019. The store’s Instagram account no longer exists.
Unstable path
Created in 2014 , Gearbest has become one of the leading Chinese companies on the international stage in four years. In 2019, she was successful as Xiaomi, ZTE, Lenovo, JD and Shein. When he turned five, in 2019, he underwent a restructuring. Now, however, the situation seems critical.
There is no official explanation for the store’s inactivity, but, according to Gizchina, the company’s situation was already bad in 2020: There were reports of consumers who did not receive products or refunds and affiliates who did not receive commissions. These affiliates were partners who helped to promote the store in the country. At the beginning of 2020, the company changed the program and made it difficult to pay commissions.
At the same time, Gearbest’s prices are no longer attractive as before. The brand acts differently from AliExpress and, instead of being a marketplace, it is a unique store. To become known globally, it had competitive prices. Sudden increases may represent a lack of cash or financing difficulties.
Shenzhen Globalegrow E-Commerce Co., which controls Gearbest, has been losing value on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange continuously. In the last quarter of 2019, these losses were accentuated.
Three months ago, the parent company filed for bankruptcy in the province of Guadong, China. The process may have required operational adjustments — and even made Gearbest’s continuity unfeasible. For now, other stores controlled by the company are still online.
Source: Xataka, Gizchina
