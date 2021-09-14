gearbest-closed?-aliexpress-competitor-has-been-offline-for-10-days

Gearbest customers are facing each other, for about days, with an error page when trying to visit the site. The address competes with services like AliExpress for those looking for Chinese products. In addition to the website being down, the brand’s social networks have not been updated for over a month.

AliExpress: how to buy products from Brazil on platform

How to buy products on AliExpress for R$ 1



Brazilian sellers will be able to sell on the AliExpress

Image: Playback/Screenshot/Gearbest Xataka points out that the services are inaccessible in all countries where the store operates. This indicates that the closing is not partial. On Facebook, the brand page has 4.8 million likes. As there is no notice of the occurrence, customers have been using the latest post, of July 7, to complain. In Messenger, you can send messages to the answering service, but the only response you get is automatic. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!