Is it time to buy an 8K Smart TV?

Hi people! Nowadays, there are already some Smart TV models that play content through 8K technology. It is the newest successor to 4K Smart TVs, but people still have many questions about how this technology works. Is it worth buying an 8K TV? Does it really make a difference?

So today we’re going to talk a little bit about how 8K works and what its main differences are. Just take a look at this article! 😉

What does 8K mean?

Guys, an 8K TV has 7680 horizontal and 4,320 vertical pixels on the screen. So approximately 33 million pixels are used when creating images. The “K” in 8K represents the number one thousand, hence the TV’s name for the horizontal resolution of about 8,000 pixels.

Also known as Ultra Full HD technology, 8K TVs have sixteen times more pixels than 1080p (Full HD) TVs. So, with more pixels that are getting smaller, the main difference of this technology is in the detailing of the images.

For example, imagine you are watching a scene that has a cat on a sofa, at 8K resolution you will be able to see the details of that room very clearly, the cat’s fur, the details of the sofa and much more.

In terms of image quality, in 8K technology you can watch movies and series with a more realistic and sophisticated quality.

Is it worth buying an 8K TV?

It depends. You might be wondering: but Lu, there isn’t much 8K content, what am I going to watch? Look that! Thanks to Upscaling technology (scaling up), the most modern TVs are able to “convert” the contents in an intelligent way. So you can watch a movie that’s in 1080p, but taking advantage of the great level of detail in 8K. ✅

If you are looking for a TV model that is large and has excellent picture quality. An 8K model is worth considering!

Also, 8K TVs are a great option for those who like to play games. You can check out more fluid images, after all, many 8K models have Dolby Vision technology. That way, when you’re playing, you’ll enjoy greater color contrast, brightness adjustment and images that adapt to ambient light.

So these are some things to consider when you’re thinking about buying an 8K TV. Did you like this article? Share with your friends. 🥰

