apple-announces-ipad-mini-with-revamped-design-and-more-powerful-ipad-9

Today (14), Apple held an event where it presented a series of new products. Among the novelties is the new generation of iPad, which brought some small innovations compared to its predecessor, and also the new generation of iPad mini, with the biggest design change in the device’s history.
iPad mini gets its biggest update
The big highlight is the new generation of iPad mini. The sixth version has a look more like the iPad Air, with thinner edges around the screen, which is now 8.3 inches with Liquid Retina technology.
Com this, the Touch ID is integrated into the power button, on top of the tablet. Also, this is where the volume buttons are located. An interesting new feature is the second generation Apple Pencil pen support.
It gained flat sides, similar to what is found in many other Apple products. At the back, there is only one rear camera, which is now from 13 MP with f/1.8 aperture. Your front camera is from 11 MP, ultra wide angle, which enables the so-called Center Stage, which arrived with the iPad Pro with Apple M1 in April. Another very welcome change is the replacement of the Lightning connection for USB Type-C, as found in the latest iPad Air. The sixth generation iPad mini gets an upgrade on its processor, that brings the new A11 Bionic, also present on the new iPhone. Apple promises a CPU 13% faster and a GPU 64 faster, both compared to its predecessor. The model also features 5G network support, WiFi 6 support, stereo sound, "full day" battery with charging support 20 watts.
iPad wins iPhone processor
Visually, the ninth generation iPad is the same as its predecessor, being offered in black and silver. However, that does not mean that he has not gained news. Among the highlights is the front camera, which is now 11 MP, ultra wide angle, with support for the so-called Center Stage, in which the camera follows the user. The screen is still the same as , 2 inches, but supports True Tone, which adjusts the screen temperature according to the environment. Unlike the iPad mini, it only supports the first generation Apple Pencil. Another change is in the processor, which is now the same as the iPhone 15, the A15 Bionic, running the iPadOS 14 and starting with 80 GB of storage space, entitled to a variant of 256 GB. Price and Availability The ninth generation iPad will be offered in versions with 47 GB or 199 GB of storage, which cost R$ 3.999 and R$ 5.498, respectively. It will also be offered in a 4G version. In the case of the sixth generation iPad Mini, it will have the same storage options, with prices of R$ 6.195 and BRL 7.799, being also offered with 5G. Unfortunately, there is still no date for arrival in Brazil. iPad 9th generation: technical data iPad mini 6th generation: technical data
Price and Availability
The ninth generation iPad will be offered in versions with 47 GB or 199 GB of storage, which cost R$ 3.999 and R$ 5.498, respectively. It will also be offered in a 4G version. In the case of the sixth generation iPad Mini, it will have the same storage options, with prices of R$ 6.195 and BRL 7.799, being also offered with 5G. Unfortunately, there is still no date for arrival in Brazil.
iPad 9th generation: technical data
iPad mini 6th generation: technical data
