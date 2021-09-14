apple-announces-ipad-mini-with-revamped-design-and-more-powerful-ipad-9

Today (14), Apple held an event where it presented a series of new products. Among the novelties is the new generation of iPad, which brought some small innovations compared to its predecessor, and also the new generation of iPad mini, with the biggest design change in the device’s history.

All the news on iPadOS 15

iPad mini gets its biggest update

The big highlight is the new generation of iPad mini. The sixth version has a look more like the iPad Air, with thinner edges around the screen, which is now 8.3 inches with Liquid Retina technology.

Com this, the Touch ID is integrated into the power button, on top of the tablet. Also, this is where the volume buttons are located. An interesting new feature is the second generation Apple Pencil pen support.

