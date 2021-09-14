how-to-update-iphone

Since the introduction of the first iPhone in 2010, Apple’s cell phone has its own operating system developed by the company, the iconic iOS. Still called “iPhone OS” during its first three versions, the system received the nomenclature “iOS” only in 2007, when iOS 4 was released.

How to update apps on the iPhone

iOS 15 | Find out which iPhones will receive the update

How to disable background update on iPhone and save battery

In addition to offering a number of new features, enhancements to existing features, and occasional introductions of new native apps — relatively recent examples are the Files and Shortcuts app — iOS updates also have a very important function: fixes and improvements regarding the security of the iPhone operating system — something that directly impacts your data and personal information stored on the device.

Because of this, it is of paramount importance and It is highly recommended that your iPhone is always up to date with the latest version of the system released by the apple company.