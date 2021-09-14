How to update iPhone

Since the introduction of the first iPhone in 2010, Apple’s cell phone has its own operating system developed by the company, the iconic iOS. Still called “iPhone OS” during its first three versions, the system received the nomenclature “iOS” only in 2007, when iOS 4 was released.

In addition to offering a number of new features, enhancements to existing features, and occasional introductions of new native apps — relatively recent examples are the Files and Shortcuts app — iOS updates also have a very important function: fixes and improvements regarding the security of the iPhone operating system — something that directly impacts your data and personal information stored on the device.

Because of this, it is of paramount importance and It is highly recommended that your iPhone is always up to date with the latest version of the system released by the apple company.

    Despite some controversies a few years ago involving complaints from users regarding new systems — reporting that they “forced” older devices to crash, in addition to saturating memory and storage — Apple has reasoned that this has been monitored and improved since then, so the company has been working so that all models compatible with its new systems can perform better — even older ones .

    It is also important to note that, in order for a new system update to be actually downloaded and installed, it is necessary that your device has the battery level above 28% or being loaded on the power supply, in addition to being naturally connected to a Wi-Fi network in order to download the new update.

    Therefore, check out the tutorial below on how to update the system iOS from your iPhone:

    Step 1:

    open your iPhone Settings and enter in general”.

    Go to Settings > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On the next screen, enter “Software Update”.

    Enter “Software Update”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    If there is a new iOS system update available, it should appear on the screen after a few seconds. When you have your iPhone properly prepared — that is, as mentioned, with your device’s battery level above % and connected to a Wi-Fi network — click “Download and Install”.

    Click to download and install the available update. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    The system update status will be changed to “Update Requested”. Wait a few minutes.

    Wait for the request for the new update available. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    An approximate time will appear on the screen while the system update is downloaded to your device. Wait for the indicated time.

    Wait the indicated time for downloading the new update. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    With the system update properly downloaded, click “Install Now”.

    Click to install the newly downloaded update on your device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 7:

    a window will appear on the screen — blocking all action on the iPhone from this moment on — informing you that the installation of the system update is being verified. After a few minutes of verification, the iPhone will restart and installation will begin. Wait until the update finishes and your device restarts.

    Wait until the entire process of installing the new update terminates. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    and that’s it, your iPhone will be properly updated to the latest version of the iOS system provided by Apple.

    Your device will be properly updated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

