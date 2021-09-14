Review Beats Studio Buds | Running away from the origins, for better or for worse

The wireless headphones segment in Brazil continues to grow and one of the most recent bets to land in our market is Beats Studio Buds. Launched here in August of this year, the earbuds of the brand belonging to Apple bet on noise cancellation, until 20 hours of battery life and simplified pairing with Android and iPhone.

But, after all, is it worth paying the salty BRL 1.

that Beats asks for, or we have better options and more affordable? I tried Studio Buds for a few days and I share in the next few paragraphs all my impressions of it.

Ergonomic design;

Quick pairing with Android;

Battery delivers what it promises.

Cons

Microphone is disappointing;

Sound unbalanced;

Cancelling below average noise.

Construction and design

Despite belonging to Apple, Beats tries to distance itself in design from its parent company’s products. Studio Buds, for example, abandons the AirPods stem characteristics, giving way to a round body with a multifunctional pill-shaped button — in practice, this design option made the product more compact and lighter, weighing just 5g in each earbud , more subtle than AirPods Pro.

During testing, I went out walking and working out with Beats Studio Buds and hardly noticed its presence in my ears, which was great. In addition, I did not feel that the headphones could fall out very easily during training, even in more intense activities, such as running. in your ear canal. The standard rubbers were enough to isolate the external sound and keep the earbuds safer, but you can choose the ones that are more secure in your ear canal.

(Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Since we’re talking about a relatively expensive headset, we have a sweat and water resistant body, courtesy of IPX4 certification. Although Beats is not featured on its official website, Studio Buds only supports splashing water, ideal for physical activity — that is, no bathing with it in your ears or getting a heavier rain. The look of Beats Studio Buds is another highlight. The model that we analyzed came in the color called by the company “Red Beats”. I don’t know if the company calls it that because it’s a shade of red only used in their products, but the look is very elegant — and it’s possible to match the color to the brand, when you look at it for the first time and think: “It’s a Beats product ”. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) As I mentioned above, each earbud has its multifunctional button in the shape of a pill. Unfortunately, they are not touch-sensitive and the click is quite hard, causing the headphones to enter the ear canal with every squeeze. In the first few days, I confess that it was quite annoying, but I got used to it with time. Also regarding the button, with it you can play, pause, fast forward, rewind or switch between modes depending on the ring combination. You can also turn on your phone’s voice assistant, whether it’s iPhone or Android — in my tests, with the phone connected to a Galaxy S 24, I was able to use Bixby without any problems, which is great. The charging case is equally compact and also comes with a “Beats red” color option. Its shape is similar to that of a soap, a little flatter, and does not add much volume to the pocket. The Beats Studio Buds is very elegant and is a little different from the Powerbeats Pro sporting proposal. Even so, it can be used by people who are physically active due to its extremely light, ergonomic and sweat-resistant body. Connectivity Beats Studio Buds is compatible with Bluetooth Class 1, which promises transmissions with a range of up to 115 meters away without interruptions. Obviously, I didn’t get to test the exact range, but I had no problems walking around the house with the headphones around 24 meters away from the smartphone, even considering the walls. A very positive point of the Beats wireless headphones is the extremely simple pairing with both iPhones and Android phones. Courtesy of Technology Google Fast Pair , I only had to bring the headphones with the open case close to my cell phone to connect — and the interesting thing is that the system already displays a notification with the duration of each earbud and case. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) I also tested pairing Beats Studio Buds with an iPhone and, unsurprisingly, I performed slightly better when compared to an Android device. Despite the speed of connection, the headphones are not compatible with the smart pairing between Apple products, present in AirPods Pro, for example. Beats offers a dedicated app for its headphones. ear, available for both Android phones and iPhones. Called just “Beats”, the software is extremely simple and displays sound modes right away, such as noise canceling and ambient sound. The multifunction button settings are also easy to find. One of the main differentiators from Beats Studio Buds is extremely easy pairing with both Android phones and iPhones. Sound and microphone experience My experience with Beats Studio Buds was a mixture of sensations. The sound is a little more neutral, but tends towards the highs and especially the mids, leaving the bass in the background. As a user who prefers fuller songs, full of kicks and basses, I didn’t really enjoy the performance of the Beats headphones, but he has his audience. Generally, in rock songs, like Africa , from the band Weezer, it was possible to clearly distinguish all the instruments and the vocalist’s voice — these headphones are also great for listen to bands like Radiohead. However, the songs don’t have much presence, highlighting more the cymbals and guitars to the bass drums and basses. Also, at higher volume these frequencies are very strident. I also noticed an imbalance in the frequencies in Up , by rapper Cardi B. On headphones like the Galaxy Buds 2, which I’ve already had the opportunity to review, the music sounds much more energetic, highlighting the louder beats, but not leaving out the details basses that usually make you shiver — around here, the mids and highs are shrill and overshadow the bass. (Image: Ivo/Canaltech) Regarding the noise canceling technology, I liked the result obtained by Beats Studio Buds, but I expected more especially considering its price range. During the tests, it was possible to hear some external noises walking along one of the busiest avenues in the north of São Paulo, for example, a result slightly lower than that achieved by Galaxy Buds 2. Moreover , at the gym I could also hear the “ambient” music from the venue — although they are usually quite loud — but the people’s voices were correctly controlled. The Beats Studio Buds microphone wasn’t either performed very well in line with its premium proposal. Using the official Galaxy S voice recorder20, I noticed that the pickup sounded muffled — as if I was away from the headphones — and my voice took on a more aggressive metallic effect than in Buds 2. Also, in environments very busy, the capture is more impaired and picks up a lot of noise. The Beats sound Studio Buds didn’t please me for highlighting the highs, mids and high mids, leaving the bass overshadowed. However, in rock songs it was possible to clearly distinguish all the instruments and the vocalist’s voice. Battery and charging

According to the company, Studio Buds promises eight hours of playback of music without active noise cancellation, dropping to five hours of battery life with the feature on. Fortunately, the headphones deliver as promised.

(Image: Ivo /Canaltech)

On one of the test days, starting a playlist at 6am33 with the volume on 40% and the noise canceling technology activated, Beats Studio Buds completely discharged around 000H70, an autonomy within the expected range for a premium product. With the ANC disabled, this number rose to about 7h20, a little below the 8am promised by Beats.

The charging of Studio Buds is on account of the case with USB port- Ç. Unfortunately, we don’t support wireless charging around here, but the default charging speed is fast and the company still guarantees an hour of music playback with just five minutes inside the case, courtesy of Fast Fuel technology.

Technical data Weight: 5 grams per headphone;

Connection: USB-C;

Battery: up to 5 hours with ANC; until 24 hours with the case;

Bluetooth: Class 1;

Resources extras: active noise cancelling, ambient sound, quick recharge;

Certification: water splash resistant;

Colors: black, white and “Beats red”;