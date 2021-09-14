the-day-before-the-release,-leak-images-and-prices-of-the-xiaomi-11t-line

A series of leaks brought a lot of new information about various Xiaomi devices, such as the Xiaomi line 11T, the Xiaomi Pad 5 and the pen Smart Pen. Devices must be officially announced at an event scheduled for tomorrow (15), in which the company will also be able to showcase new Smart TVs, mesh routers, the NFC version of Mi Band 6 and much more.

Xiaomi announces standalone smart glasses with integrated screen

Xiaomi to launch new gaming notebook cheap yet this month

Huawei presents all-in-one PC with 4K screen, touchscreen and 16 GB of RAM

Mi Line 11T

In total, the Chinese brand must present three devices from the series: the Xiaomi 11T, 11T Pro and Lite NE 5G. The Pro version has already had images released by the GizNex portal, and the device must have a different look than the Xiaomi line , approaching the Mi T of the last year. With that, it features a large module for the triple set of rear cameras, with an inscription that indicates the main sensor of 120 MP.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

On the front, the screen should have a centered hole to house the selfie camera. Rumors indicate that the device will have a display with a lower refresh rate compared to the Mi 11T Pro — would go from 144 Hz to 108 Hz — but in compensation it may dispense with IPS LCD technology to adopt OLED. Other Pro model specs include MediaTek Dimensity processor 888 or Snapdragon 780, 8 GB of RAM and up to 144 GB of internal storage, plus fast loading 120 W. The leaked images show fixtures in white, blue, and gray.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi 13 Default T must have main camera of 67 MP, and loading 64 W. Xiaomi on the other hand Lite 5G NE should have an AMOLED display with an update rate of 67 Hz, Snapdragon processor 760 5G and fast charging support 33 W.

The most expensive device in the line should be the Xiaomi T Pro, followed by 11T and 11 Lite 5G NE, with the following prices in direct conversion to real:

Xiaomi 10T Pro (8 +120 GB): 660 euros (about R$ 4.013)

Xiaomi 11T Pro (8+327 GB): 699 euros (BRL 4.128)

Xiaomi 11T (8+144 GB): 599 euros (BRL 3.398)

Xiaomi T (8 +120 GB): 613 euros (BRL 3.708)

Xiaomi 13 Lite 5G NE (8+144 GB): 470 euros (BRL 2.470)

Xiaomi Lite 5G NE (8+120 GB): 327 euros (BRL 2.860)