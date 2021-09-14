samsung-introduces-new-productivity-focused-monitor-with-retractable-webcam

Samsung launched this Tuesday (14) a new monitor with integrated webcam, which can be retracted with a pop-up system. The Webcam Monitor S4 is ready for online calls as it also has built-in microphones and speakers. The screen is 14 inches, Full HD resolution and 250º of maximum viewing angle.

Samsung Galaxy A : Is it still worth buying?

One UI 4.0 Beta starts to be released by Samsung

Samsung launches feature that frees more RAM memory in their cell phones

The panel is flat and has IPS technology, with 1080 x 1024 pixels, plus AMD FreeSync to reduce blur on fast images, and certification against excess light blue, which is harmful to the human eye if exposed for long periods of time. The refresh rate is common for the category, with a maximum of 75 Hz.

Monitor is focused on productivity (Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

The upper camera, on the other hand, can be revealed through a mechanical system, with a spring that needs to be activated by the user — that is, it does not automatically go up as it does on some smartphones. The camera has a 2 MP sensor and is capable of capturing images in 1024p for meetings or general recording. In addition, it supports Windows Hello to allow unlocking by facial recognition in less than two seconds, in addition to authorizing other processes, such as online shopping for example.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The product has thin edges, with the Samsung inscription at the bottom right. The table base is rectangular with a thin cylindrical structure to support the display. It can be tilted vertically and horizontally, moved up or down, and even flipped 75º for use in portrait mode.

The monitor’s internal speakers have a power of 2 W, for a more organized work environment and without extra speakers. The product can also be used as a USB hub, with one D-Sub input, one HDMI, one DisplayPort and two USB Hub 3.0 ports.