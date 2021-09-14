How to update your Apple Watch

Like the iPhone, Mac and iPad, the Apple Watch also has its own operating system from Apple, the watchOS, which — also like other Apple devices — needs to be duly updated from time to time.

    • The need to keep your Apple smartwatch up to date is not only based on the principle that the user can enjoy all the new features and new features made available by the most recent update released, but also on important issues involving the security of the entire system of your device.

    However, unlike other devices, as it is a device directly connected to the iPhone, the Apple Watch requires a few more protocols for the update to be able to be actually downloaded and installed.

    In addition to being naturally connected via Bluetooth to your iPhone and physically close to it, your watch must be also connected to the power supply and with the battery level higher than 50%.

    With this, see in the tutorial below how to update the watchOS system of your Apple Watch:

    Step 1: open the Watch app on your iPhone and go to “General”.

    Go to Watch > General. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 2:

    On the next screen, enter “Software Update”.

    Enter “Software Update”. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 3:

    if there is a new watchOS system update available and you have your Apple Watch properly prepared — that is, as mentioned, with your device’s battery level above 50%, connected to a Wi-Fi network, connected to a power source, and close to your iPhone — it should appear on the screen after a few seconds to download to your Apple Watch.

    Wait for the download of the new update on your device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 4:

    an approximate time will appear on the screen while the system update is downloaded to your device. Wait the indicated time.

    Wait the indicated time for downloading the new update. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 5:

    when it is near the end, you will be informed on the screen that the installation of the system update is being prepared.

    Please wait while the update is prepared. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 6:

    With the system update properly downloaded, click “Install Now”.

    Click to install the newly downloaded update on your device. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 7:

    You will be informed on the screen that the downloaded update is being verified before it is actually installed. Wait a few moments.

    Wait for verification of the new downloaded update. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 8:

    After verification, you will be informed on the screen that the downloaded update is being installed on your device. After a few minutes, the Apple Watch will restart and the installation will actually start. Wait until the update finishes and your device restarts.

    Wait until the entire installation process the new update ends. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

    Step 9:

    and that’s it, your Apple Watch will be properly updated to the latest version of the watchOS system made available by Apple.

    Your device will be properly updated. Screenshot: Lucas Wetten (Canaltech)

