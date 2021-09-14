kena:-bridge-of-spirits-will-have-brazilian-portuguese-subtitles

Crash Bandicoot: the 6 best games in the franchise Our language, in addition to Russian, will join others previously announced, such as Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and English. The dubbing will be in English. The announcement was made on Ember Lab’s Twitter profile. *Language Update * We are happy to announce that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will have subtitles available in Portuguese and Russian upon release!

(In addition to 🇨🇳 – Simplified & Traditional, 🇫🇷, 🇩🇪, 🇮🇹, 🇯🇵, , 🇪🇸, and English)#localization#subtitles#RU #PTBR pic.twitter.com/z3XdQJbQr4

— Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab ) September , 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action adventure game à la Pixar film, which combines exploration of a fantasy world with fast-paced combat. Players control Kena, a young Spirit Guide who receives help from the Rot, cuddly spirit companions. They must travel to an abandoned village in search of a holy shrine.