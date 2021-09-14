The Ember Lab studio announced this Tuesday () that the game Kena: Bridge of Spirits will have Brazilian Portuguese subtitles after release. The game will arrive in 2021 September for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.
Our language, in addition to Russian, will join others previously announced, such as Simplified and Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and English. The dubbing will be in English. The announcement was made on Ember Lab’s Twitter profile.
We are happy to announce that Kena: Bridge of Spirits will have subtitles available in Portuguese and Russian upon release!
(In addition to 🇨🇳 – Simplified & Traditional, 🇫🇷, 🇩🇪, 🇮🇹, 🇯🇵, , 🇪🇸, and English)#localization#subtitles#RU #PTBR pic.twitter.com/z3XdQJbQr4
— Kena: Bridge of Spirits (@emberlab ) September , 2021
Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an action adventure game à la Pixar film, which combines exploration of a fantasy world with fast-paced combat. Players control Kena, a young Spirit Guide who receives help from the Rot, cuddly spirit companions. They must travel to an abandoned village in search of a holy shrine.
Source: Ember Lab
