fifth-fundamental-force-can-be-discovered-with-the-help-of-neutrons

For some time, scientists have suspected that there is a fundamental force of nature still unknown, capable of explaining some anomalies observed in some experiments, or even revealing the nature of dark matter, or quantum gravity. Now, a new study has achieved accurate measurements of subatomic scales, providing new tools for the search for the fifth force.

Fifth fundamental force discovered? Know all about new muon experiment

If we can’t see atoms, how do we know they’re made of smaller particles? What is quantum physics and quantum mechanics?

For the experiment, the scientists used a beam firing of neutrons in silicon samples. Neutrons are particles that, alongside protons, form the nuclei of atoms, and receive this name because they do not have electrical charges. However, the particles that make up neutrons — the quarks — have charges, as we’ll see later.

Using a technique called pendellösung interferometry, the team of physicists led by Benjamin Heacock used the beams of neutrons because, without an electrical charge to interact with the silicon samples, it is possible to achieve greater precision than X-ray techniques. Neutrons are released from their atoms during the nuclear fission process and focused on beams capable of penetrating deeper into the matter to be studied.