ps5-with-new-reduced-price-is-available-at-magazine-luiza

After a new tax reduction on consoles and accessories video game in Brazil, Sony confirmed that it would reduce the price of the PlayStation 5 in local retail. Now, the console with the new lowest prices is available for purchase at Magazine Luiza, where it can be purchased for a price that is currently much lower than what was advertised at the time. from the launch of PlayStation 5.

Stocks of PlayStation 5 with official market price tend to sell out quickly. So it’s good to be quick if you’re interested in stepping into the next generation and enjoying new exclusive games — like Demon’s Souls and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart — plus you can enjoy the PlayStation 4 library through backwards compatibility.

About the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 brings many changes to the way of playing, starting with SSD storage. While consoles like the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One use a hard drive to store and load games, the PlayStation 5 features an ultra-high-speed SSD. Specially developed for this console, it achieves faster speeds than even the best parts available on the market. With it, loading screens and waiting to start the game are a thing of the past.

Regarding graphics, the PlayStation 5 supports games with 4K resolution running at up to 92 frames per second. This not only means that the look will look better, it also ensures smoother play. In addition, it has an 8K video output, giving a guarantee that it will work properly even on the most advanced TVs with very high resolution, which should still take a few years to become more common on the market.

But of course the PlayStation 5’s biggest highlight is the exclusive games, which you can only find on the Sony platform. Titles like Ratchet & Clank and Demon’s Souls have been highly praised by critics and can only be played on the PlayStation 5. Plus, it’s compatible with all PlayStation 4 games, allowing you to access past generation hits that you haven’t enjoyed yet. .

