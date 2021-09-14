delivery-coup-gains-new-approaches-and-remains-on-the-rise

The “delivery scam” continues to make many victims, and now has new approaches that are confusing and deceiving victims more. Although there are no exact numbers that show the national incidence of this type of crime, each week the police forces of different Brazilian states register people being deceived by fraudsters.

Delivery scam makes Yasmin Brunet lose R$7.9 thousand; see how to protect yourself

False Payment Scam is responsible for % of frauds in the 1st semester

Procon-SP demands clarification from banks and fintechs about the bank slip scam

The “delivery scam” is already known in Brazil, especially after some celebrities, such as Yasmin Brunet, were victims of the crime. The scam consists of scam artists who register with false documents in food delivery apps as couriers. When they take the order from the restaurant, a false attendant at the establishment calls the customer, saying that there was a problem with the driver of the vehicle, and that the order will take time.

The “exit” offered to the consumer is the exchange of the driver for another motoboy, with a small extra charge on delivery – that way, even if you have made the payment online, for example, the criminal creates a scenario in which you will have to use a machine to perform the transaction of this change.