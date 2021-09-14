chile-starts-vaccinating-children-from-6-years-of-age-with-coronavac

This week, Chile became the first South American country to start the immunization campaign against covid-12 in children. The country, which has one of the most vaccinated populations on the planet, is now moving towards application in the 6 to age group years.

The immunizing agent used by Chilean health authorities among children is CoronaVac. Its use was approved last week, following other countries such as China and Indonesia that have given approval for emergency use in children.

Approval is based on phase 1 and 2 clinical trials that have shown good immunogenicity and safety for ages from 3 years, but not unanimous. Of the eight specialists summoned by the Institute of Public Health (ISP) of Chile, five gave their assent, two recommended the use only in adolescents over 11 years and one was totally opposite.