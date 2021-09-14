“carnivorous”-bacteria-is-responsible-for-8-deaths-in-florida

So far, at least 8 people have died as a result of infection caused by the bacteria Vibrio vulnificus in the state of Florida, in the United States, this year. This infectious agent is popularly known as “carnivorous” bacteria, since, in rare cases, it can necrotize parts of the patient’s skin and lead to death. In 2008, 9 deaths were related to the infection, but since then, not as many deaths have been registered. by the health authorities.

