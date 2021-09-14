can-a-person-be-frozen-to-wake-up-in-the-future-like-captain-america?

One of Marvel’s main charms has always been to make its heroes, unlike DC’s almost divine characters, children of science. As absurd as the powers are, they are the result of an accident in the laboratory, some radiation effect or even a genetic mutation. It is always an extrapolation of an idea that has one foot in reality, which makes us wonder: “Is it possible?”

Seeking resurrection, daughter gains the right to keep her father’s body in cryogenics

Hal Finney, first bitcoin user, has frozen body for the future

What If…? │ What if Peggy Carter took the supersoldier’s serum?

It’s this pseudoscience that, for many fans, makes the publisher’s characters more interesting. Take the case of Captain America, who in addition to carrying the supersoldier’s serum in his veins, still has the fact that he was frozen during World War II and awakened decades later. It’s an idea that we’ve seen so many times not only in comics but also in literature, cinema and other stories that makes many people raise their eyebrows and ask: is it?

The image of Captain America being lifted from the ice is already part of the imaginary about the character (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Studios) Well, of course there’s a lot of hype around the notion of freezing someone to revive later. Just see the old urban legend that Walt Disney remains in suspended animation waiting for the moment to be reanimated. At the same time, this concept has been applied so many times in different media that it is easy to wonder whether it is reality or just fiction. So is old Disney the Steve Rogers of our world? Is it possible for someone frozen like that to be revived years later? And the answer is: more or less. Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you! Keeping an eye on the comics Before we get into the scientific merit of the thing, It should be noted that this story of Captain America being frozen in World War II and awakened decades later is not a concept that was born with the character when he was created. Unlike what the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) version presented, the hero’s first origin was limited only to the super soldier serum. That’s because the Freedom Watcher was created in 1941, even before the entry of the United States into the war, and continued to be published after the end of the conflict, when it began to face communists. The story that he was frozen only appeared in Avengers #4, of 1941, when Steve Rogers joined the team. The Captain America unfreezing first appeared in 1945, almost 30 years after the creation of the character (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Comics)

Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want!

So what Stan Lee and Jack Kirby did was a retcon , that is, they changed stories already published to say that Captain America that readers followed after 1964 was not Steve Rogers, but a imposter, since the real one had sacrificed himself in the war. And this explanation worked so well that it became part of the hero’s canon and a fundamental element of his mythology.

But it will be possible?

And that’s when the question arises: Captain America really could have been frozen during all that time and reanimated As if nothing had happened? Simply and straightforwardly: no. Taking into account the films’ own explanation, in which the character fell from a plane in the middle of the Arctic Sea, it is very likely that he would have died and not remained in suspended animation. In this case, the great American hero would have been defeated by hypothermia.

The big question is that, in nature, there is not a single place where the temperature reaches negative levels so absurd to point to ensure the total freezing of the body. In the case of the Arctic, for example, the water reaches the -50º C, a cold that severely damages the organism, but without stopping it completely.

If this happened to a real person, the heroes would be finding a corpse (Image: Reproduction/Marvel Entertainment)

Hey, what happens: some parts of Steve Rogers’ body would actually freeze—mostly his limbs—but the interior of the body would still be fully functioning, with the brain and heart maintaining their basic functions. The problem is that this freezing of the extremities compromises the circulation and we would have, literally, a necrosis of these parts. Just see what happens to mountain climbers who are careless with equipment. So, for starters, forget about the Captain’s shield — to say the least.

In a more extreme situation, we would have even more severe circulation problems. At lower temperatures, some of the blood could freeze and form tiny crystals that simply destroyed the blood vessels. Not to mention the difficulty in reaching the organs, which would affect their functioning and destroy their cells. Again, it would die in the process.

Captain America would not be the only victim of freezing death (Image: Playback/Toei Animation)

So, much more than thinking about how to reanimate someone frozen, it is necessary to understand that a aspiring Steve Rogers would die in the process without any heroic glamour.

The magic of science

So does it mean that freezing a person is totally impossible? Naturally, yes. But there are those who believe that there are assisted ways to do this — and that’s where the idea of ​​cryogenics comes in.

While this explanation has never been officially given to Captain America, another comic book character already used this scientific output in their stories. All the essence of the villain Mr. Frio goes through this justification. Batman’s enemy is a scientist who froze his own wife to have time to develop a cure for a disease that would kill her. So he keeps her in suspended animation until he finds what he’s looking for.

Despite this morbid romanticism, things are actually still a few steps behind. That’s because real cryogenics has not yet reached the point where it can put a person in a state of cryopreservation and, later on, bring him back to life. Currently, the technique is mainly used for stem cells and reproductive cells.

502597 In the case of Mr. Frio, the freezing of a person goes through cryogenics ( Image: Reproduction/Warner Bros)

On the other hand, there are the enthusiasts who believe that the future must bring a solution to this problem and find a way to reanimate a cryogenically frozen body — so much so that there are already companies offering these services today. In the case of the American Cryonics Institute, it works with people who have already been declared dead and, from that, they preserve the bodies in special chambers in the expectation that science will develop a way to revive these individuals in the future.

For this, they put these bodies in frozen water and keep the tissue oxygenated with masks and cardiorespiratory resuscitation equipment. Basically, it is a huge machine that fulfills the role of both the lung and the heart, keeping the blood circulating in that body and with the organs receiving oxygen.

In addition, a solution is inserted in the body of the person to prevent freezing of the blood. Then liquid nitrogen is used to lower the temperature to -660º C, which is cold enough to stop the metabolism of a cell or tissue, whose limit is -081 °C. It is at this point that the body is placed in a tank and remains there indefinitely.