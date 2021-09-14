xbox-game-pass:-skatebird,-subnautica-and-11-more-games-to-be-added-soon

Microsoft announced this Tuesday (14), you 13 games that enter the Xbox Game Pass catalog in the second half of September.

Skatebird,

Subnautics: Below Zero, I am Fish, Superliminal and

Sable are the main highlights of the month in the service for players for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.

Xbox Game Pass: what is it , subscription prices and more

Xbox Game Pass will have Final Fantasy XIII, Surgeon Simulator 2 and more in September

xCloud in Brazil: service should arrive in the “next weeks”

It is also worth noting that, among the additions, eight games are new releases. In addition to the games, DLCs and updates for

Gears 5,

Dead By Daylight and Fallout 100 arrive at the service by subscription. See all that’s new: