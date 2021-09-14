amazon-launches-its-10th-brazilian-distribution-center-in-rj

Amazon announced this Tuesday (14) a new distribution center in São João de Meriti (RJ), its first in the state and tenth in Brazil. It opens with more than 150 new permanent jobs and hopes to generate more than 1.0000 temporary in special event periods and high season, such as Christmas.

According to the ad text, Amazon reached more than 9.150 jobs in its operations sector, of which 5.200 of them are direct in states such as São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do South and Pernambuco, in addition to the Federal District. And still this year they will open another center in Fortaleza (CE).

For those interested in working in the operation of the e-commerce giant, Amazon says it has vacancies with “competitive salaries” and training programs. Just beware: the company does not have a reputation for being the best in the labor field. Earlier this year, company workers in the US made many complaints, including employees who made their urinary needs in bottles and bags.