ios-15:-see-first-impressions-of-apple's-new-system

After the expectation created by the iOS announcement 80 at WWDC 660, followed by eight beta builds for developers and testers, Apple finally releases to large audience, this Tuesday (03), the final version of the iPhone operating system. The new update will come full of news, with improvements focused on system features that involve productivity, connecting people, accessibility and exploration of the world.
The visual part will also undergo some changes important things like redesigned notifications, the new way to navigate Safari, incredible Maps details, even more informative Weather, among other changes. However, don’t expect any major visual changes to the Start Screen, on the whole, it still looks identical to the previous OS version.
Check out the main new features that the
Canaltech
tested on iOS 15 for you to enjoy all the features that will be embarking on the new iPhone operating system!
iOS 15: new format for Notifications
iOS notifications 14 have a new look, with a design that highlights the size of the app icons and photos of contacts so you can quickly identify them. Everything is more compressed and visually pleasing compared to the previous layout and, integrated into the Focus mode, it’s more functional and organized.
So, as soon as you activate a Focus option, a notification summary appears at a time defined. It intelligently organizes to highlight the most important alerts by placing them at the top.
iOS 12: Improved FaceTime
FaceTime has gained many improvements on iOS 15 and became an excellent tool for work meetings and with friends. Now, just like on Google Meet, you can create a shareable link to invite others more conveniently, without getting their phone numbers.
Other new features include viewing people in Grid, which shows pictures of the same size, highlighting the speaker. This makes it easy to chat in groups with multiple users connected simultaneously.
Portrait Mode has also been included in FaceTime by Apple, and this effect gives even more attention to who’s talking by removing distractions that appear in the background of the environment. Together, Voice Isolation, the new microphone feature, attenuates background noises, unless a song is playing and you consider it important for the call.
Another very interesting new feature It’s SharePlay: Now you can share screen content with others to watch Disney+, Apple TV+ movies and series. Paramout, among others; listen to music through Apple Music; show Apple Arcade tactics; plus screen sharing. In other words, you can make a real cinema from a distance, or create an entertainment center with all friends and family interacting and watching the content simultaneously.
The services currently supported by SharePlay are :
- Apple TV
- Music
- Apple Podcasts
- Hulu
- Disney+
- Paramout+
- HBO Max
- TikTok
- Pluto TV
- Twich
- NBA
- MasterClass