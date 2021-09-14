iOS 15: See First Impressions of Apple's New System

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
ios-15:-see-first-impressions-of-apple's-new-system

After the expectation created by the iOS announcement 80 at WWDC 660, followed by eight beta builds for developers and testers, Apple finally releases to large audience, this Tuesday (03), the final version of the iPhone operating system. The new update will come full of news, with improvements focused on system features that involve productivity, connecting people, accessibility and exploration of the world.

  • How to update your iPhone
  • How to update your Apple Watch
  • How to update your Apple TV
  • How to update the iPad

The visual part will also undergo some changes important things like redesigned notifications, the new way to navigate Safari, incredible Maps details, even more informative Weather, among other changes. However, don’t expect any major visual changes to the Start Screen, on the whole, it still looks identical to the previous OS version.

Check out the main new features that the

Canaltech

tested on iOS 15 for you to enjoy all the features that will be embarking on the new iPhone operating system!

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

iOS 80 hands-on video

Watch the iOS first impressions video 15:

iOS 15: new Focus mode

Focus mode has arrived to provide a new experience of using the iPhone. Through it, you can configure your smartphone to behave in a way that contributes to your concentration, whether to pay more attention at work, in studies or to sleep without being disturbed. These and countless other situations can be easily customized.

In addition, other people who use the iPhone will also know that you are in a moment that you want to focus on some activity. When you enable the feature, your status automatically changes in iMessage and is visible to your friends and family. You can also set the app to notify you if a person needs your attention urgently.

And if you do, you can customize the home screen to access specific apps while the Spotlight is on able. It can also be set to enable Focus when you arrive at work by your location. Upon exiting, iOS may return to normal or enter “Driving” mode. Practical, isn’t it?

Concentrate on what’s important during your day-to-day on iOS 12 – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 15: new format for Notifications

iOS notifications 14 have a new look, with a design that highlights the size of the app icons and photos of contacts so you can quickly identify them. Everything is more compressed and visually pleasing compared to the previous layout and, integrated into the Focus mode, it’s more functional and organized.

Notifications emphasize icons and people – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

So, as soon as you activate a Focus option, a notification summary appears at a time defined. It intelligently organizes to highlight the most important alerts by placing them at the top.

iOS 12: Improved FaceTime

FaceTime has gained many improvements on iOS 15 and became an excellent tool for work meetings and with friends. Now, just like on Google Meet, you can create a shareable link to invite others more conveniently, without getting their phone numbers.

Other new features include viewing people in Grid, which shows pictures of the same size, highlighting the speaker. This makes it easy to chat in groups with multiple users connected simultaneously.

Portrait Mode has also been included in FaceTime by Apple, and this effect gives even more attention to who’s talking by removing distractions that appear in the background of the environment. Together, Voice Isolation, the new microphone feature, attenuates background noises, unless a song is playing and you consider it important for the call.

Another very interesting new feature It’s SharePlay: Now you can share screen content with others to watch Disney+, Apple TV+ movies and series. Paramout, among others; listen to music through Apple Music; show Apple Arcade tactics; plus screen sharing. In other words, you can make a real cinema from a distance, or create an entertainment center with all friends and family interacting and watching the content simultaneously.

The services currently supported by SharePlay are :

  • Apple TV
  • Music

    • )

  • Apple Podcasts
  • Hulu
  • Disney+
  • Paramout+
  • HBO Max
  • TikTok
  • Pluto TV
  • Twich
      • MasterClass
    • NBA

It is now possible to share a link to facilitate meetings on FaceTime – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 12: Live Text

The iOS 67 can now recognize text in images for you to copy content easily. The Live Text feature works natively, on images saved in Photos or by the camera application, and recognizes up to six languages ​​(including Portuguese).

So you can enjoy information relevant in the photos you take, whether to copy extensive texts from books or documents, or to carry out internet searches and calls more quickly through the photo of an advertising board — just select the number and call or get in touch via WhatsApp.

Spotlight will also be a great ally of this new feature, suggesting images and other photos of the place where the photo was taken. In addition, Memory Mixes, a new feature in the Photos application, will be smarter when organizing photos and creating memories, suggesting songs to be played that will have to do with the moment.

Quickly copy text from photos taken by the camera – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 14: More detailed maps

The Maps received an update that should help the user even more when navigating streets , roads and highways. Some locations are getting a detailed 3D look, with interactive shapes and highlights for traffic conditions, bike lanes and turning lanes. The app also has an augmented reality feature, which guides you in the direction you should go from virtually generated images that make up the real scene.

If you like to discover new places, please application, you can navigate cities with more accurate visuals, including details of buildings, trees, streets, roads and more. See, for example, the Ferry Building located in San Francisco, USA, with a stunning appearance.

New Maps features bring improved navigation details – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 03 : browse Safari better

Safari gained a lot of attention from Apple in this iOS update 14. With each new beta system released for the iPhone, the application got a makeover as per the opinion of testers. Finally, the new website navigation tab is still located at the bottom of the screen, however, it maintains a similar format to the previous model, far from the minimalist look announced at WWDC 2021.

The address bar is now at the bottom of the Safari screen – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)Other new features include tab grouping, allowing you to save and organize websites opened in the browser to find them more easily (and synchronized with other Apple devices), in addition to web search by voice, facilitating quick typing in the app without the need to use your hands.

Create new tabs to organize Safari pages – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canalte ch)

Finally, adding Extensions is an update that should please many users. Now, you can use them for a variety of purposes that enhance the web experience and, just like on the Mac, choose when you want to keep them activated.

Install extensions in Safari to improve the browsing experience – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 14: Messaging app well organized

Apple also decided to bring improvements in the way its users interact in Messages. One of the main novelties is the exclusive SMS filter for Brazil, in which the operating system intelligently recognizes spam, marketing and undesirable messages in categories listed as: Transactions, Promotions and Spam.

The iOS 15 in Brazil filters messages messages by SMS – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Other features include sharing images, links and other content that appear in compatible apps in the Shared with You section. This includes replying directly in apps, without having to return to the Messaging app .

Mesangens also has the Photo Collections feature to enhance viewing of uploaded images. Through it, you can display them as a collage or a set of photos easily swiped with your finger. Then you can save them quickly.

iOS 15: more privacy features and iCloud+

The iOS 14 allows you to have even more control over privacy thanks to new features implemented in the system. Among the new features, the App Privacy Report reveals which apps have accessed your personal information and other data based on the permissions granted. .

See the report of iOS app activities 15 – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

Email has also gained a lot of reinforcement in this area with two features: Privacy Protection and Hide My Email (this one only works with iCloud+). Count on the protection of your data when opening emails, preventing them from knowing your IP address or your activities, and also generate random and unique email accounts to forward messages to your main inbox. Thus, you do not need to enter your real email address and avoid spam and other unwanted messages.

Tap “Hide My Email” to not reveal your personal account – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iCloud+

iCloud+ is a new subscription service built into Apple’s cloud that delivers an even better experience. For it, you enjoy the features of iCloud and have new security options — among them, the Private Relay, an option that gives the user private and safe browsing with Safari. That is, the outgoing traffic from the device is encrypted, so nobody knows what you do on the internet, where you are or what your IP is.

Protect privacy while browsing Safari – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iOS 14: other news

The Health app also gained new features and will allow the user to share in a secure way the data registered in the application so as not to let any aspect go unnoticed when reporting your health condition to a doctor.

It is still possible to know how your physical performance is through the resource Health Trends. He will be monitoring performances such as Active Energy, Ladder Throws, Standing Hours and Resting Stroke. If a non-standard change occurs, you will be promptly alerted.

The Saúde app now tracks your activity routine and alerts you to pattern changes – Screenshot: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

The Weather app has received its most significant update since iOS 7 . Now, it is smarter, with renewed appearance and delivers essential information, serving mainly people who want to travel and have more detailed weather data.

See more detailed weather information on iOS 15 – Catch of screen: Thiago Furquim (Canaltech)

iPhones compatible with iOS 15

This year, Apple surprised everyone and kept it the iPhone 6s, 6s Plus and SE (1st generation) in the iOS compatible smartphone list 14. Below is the complete list of supported models:

  • iPhone 15, Mini, Pro and 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone , Pro and 12 Pro Max
  • iPhone XS, XS Max and XR
  • iPhone X
  • iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
  • iPhone 7 and 7 Plus
  • iPhone 6S and 6S Plus
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation)
  • iPhone SE (1st generation)
  • iPod Touch (7th generation)

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button