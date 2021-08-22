Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

The mysterious Satoshi Nakamoto, in 2008, created an article about electronic coins. Shortly after Bitcoin was created, the virtual currency best known by the general public, and with just over a decade this new form of currency has grown in value and strength in the financial scene.

Blockchain games, which use the same technology as cryptocurrencies, revolutionize the video game industry by allowing players to control in-game items and earn real money from it. There are risks, of course, but today we’re going to show you five games to make money for mobile that use this technology.

Upland

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: Free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 40MB for Android and 60MB for iOS (version 1.0.56)

Upland maps the real world and turns the player into a realtor. The title, developed by Uplandme, Inc., is based on three principles: play, win and connect in a universe where players have control over buying and selling based on what other players seek, thus creating a real internal economy.

For beginners, the company provides a basic guide to understand the mechanics of the game, and also has an Academy to acquire more knowledge and be successful in the supply and demand systems that the system offers. Like other games that use the technology, Upland gives you control over internal sales and purchase decisions.

The company, located in Silicon Valley, is supported by Block.one and uses the EOS, a blockchain that uses an intelligent contract launched in 2018, currently the fifth largest cryptocurrency in the world to deliver a complete experience where the player can embark on a playful universe, with an active community and earn money while playing.

Participate in a system that uses internal commerce between players to earn money (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Splinterlands

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (internal purchases optional) Size:

Splinterlands is another money-making game that uses blackchain as a reward for players who engage in the market system proposed by the game. Heavily influenced by Magic the Gathering, the game consists of collecting cards and creating a deck to face real opponents in a system that ranks players by skill level.

Strategic thinking is needed when assembling your deck and creating synergy between your cards to do better in the duel. Cards obtained in the game can be traded on the domestic market with other players, yielding cryptocurrencies for players. The title gives users control to define the amount and which put option they will use.

The title uses HIVE Blockchain, a technology company that mines Bitcoin and Ethereum, two of the largest virtual currencies in the world. The company, in operation since 2017, is also committed to mining through the use of 100% natural energy to carry out its activities.

Influenced by games like Magic, this title offers space for the player to market their cards with full control (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

cryptopop

Compatibility: Android Price: free (contains ads) Size: about 30 MB (version 1.4)

Cryptopop has a mechanic similar to Candy Crush, presenting the player with a screen full of icons of different cryptocurrencies and by selecting a group, the player earns points. The more coins together you manage to remove from the screen and form other combinations, the more points are awarded. Each stage has a goal and the player’s record is also recorded.

As the player clears the scenario, he acquires badges and the less coins he has at the end, if more combinations are not possible, he earns a bonus. It’s a game that requires strategy, but it’s not as complex as Candy Crush or upcoming titles, making the matches very fast.

The game uses Ethereum and Popcoin as currency that the player acquires when participating in Trade, the title’s internal market that allows trading with other players. Like any blockchain game it takes a few hours of dedication to make an interesting amount of money, but the effort can be worth it.

Using mechanics similar to Candy Crush, this title works with blockchain to give the player the opportunity to earn money (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Bitcoin Bounce

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: Free (internal purchases optional) Size: about 60MB for Android and 170MB for iOS (version 1.1)

Bitcoin Bounce is one of the most mechanically complete money making games out there. The premise is simple, the player needs to control a ball and make it drop in the right spaces, but what makes the game more complex is the introduction of combos, bonuses and powers that help the player along the trajectory.

The title resembles Geometry Dash, only less difficult. There aren’t that many obstacles, just the holes between the platforms that the player can use to make the ball go further. The game also has a certain customization, being able to collect 24 different characters to play.

As the player progresses, he collects THNDR Tickets through a daily system where, if the player is drawn, he can exchange for applications that work with Bitcoin available on the device he is using. Some names the company recommends are ZEBEDEE or Wallet of Satoshi.

Collect tickets and go as far as you can in this game that uses blockchain to reward the player (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

Alien Run

Compatibility: Android, iOS Price: free (contains ads) Size: about 10MB for Android and 20MB for iOS (version 1.0 for Android and 1.1 for iOS)

Alien Run is a runner-style money-making game, putting the player in a simple scenario where they need to run, jump, and shift gravity to move forward. It is a game that contains some modes to give more dynamism, ranging from simple entertainment to a blockchain system where the player can exchange for Bitcoins.

To collect Bitcoins, the player needs to pass a total of five stages, earning a fragment in the end. With enough fragments it is possible to exchange for virtual currency later on. Of all the games on the list, this is the one that requires the most time and dedication from the player, but the company gets around it by presenting daily missions and hundreds of levels.

As with other blockchain bonds, a virtual wallet is required to exchange the fragments for real currency. Bitcoin Aliens, responsible for the game, has been in the business since 2014 and has other titles also focused on the scenario that, if the player is interested, it is worth checking out.

Complete a series of levels to acquire enough fragments and exchange them for cryptocurrencies (Image: Rodrigo Folter/Screenshot)

It is important to point out that, as much as these games make it possible to earn money, it is important to be aware of the financial market and be aware of currency fluctuations, in addition to using known software to store your earnings.

