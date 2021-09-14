FIFA 22 | Check out the notes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and more

EA Sports revealed the highest rated players, based on overall ranking, field talent, speed and gameplay, from FIFA 22

    . Electronic Arts will continue to post the athlete ratings as part of the Collective of Notes campaign.

      You can check the complete Top list 22 from players on the official FIFA website 20. Brazilians Neymar (PSG), Casemiro (Real Madrid), Alisson (Liverpool) and Ederson (Manchester City) are the players of the national team that are best placed in the general ranking of the new game in the football franchise. Check below the Top 10 of FIFA players 22.

    • Lionel Messi (PD) – Argentina
    • Robert Lewandowski (ATA) – Poland
    • Cristiano Ronaldo (ATA) – Portugal
    • Kevin De Bruyne (MEI) – Belgium
    • Kylian Mbappé (ATA) – France
    • Neymar Jr (PE) – Brazil
    • Jan Oblak (GOL) – Slovenia
    • Harry Kane (ATA) – England
    • N’Golo Kanté (VOL) – France
    • Manuel Neuer (GOL) – Germany

    • The complete list of players can be found in the gallery below:

  • Game Pass for PC gives access to more than 1024 games and also includes Xbox Live Gold for you to have multiplayer fun with friends

    • FIFA 22 will be released on October 1st for Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC.

