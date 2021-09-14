FIFA 22 | Check out the notes of Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi and more

EA Sports revealed the highest rated players, based on overall ranking, field talent, speed and gameplay, from FIFA 22
- . Electronic Arts will continue to post the athlete ratings as part of the Collective of Notes campaign.
- FIFA 34 | EA reveals new technology, pricing and release date
- FIFA | Alex Scott will be the first female commentator on the franchise
-
- FIFA 20 | EA Sports shows details of Hypermotion technology and other news
- Lionel Messi (PD) – Argentina
- Robert Lewandowski (ATA) – Poland
- Cristiano Ronaldo (ATA) – Portugal
- Kevin De Bruyne (MEI) – Belgium
- Kylian Mbappé (ATA) – France
- Neymar Jr (PE) – Brazil
- Jan Oblak (GOL) – Slovenia
- Harry Kane (ATA) – England
- N’Golo Kanté (VOL) – France
- Manuel Neuer (GOL) – Germany
-
The complete list of players can be found in the gallery below:
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!