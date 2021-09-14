high-school-musical:-the-series:-the-musical-has-confirmed-season-3-on-disney+

Disney+ confirmed this Monday (15) that High School Musical: The Series: The Musical is renewed for next season. In the new episodes, we’ll follow the Wildcats leaving East High School to enjoy last summer at a camp with everything they’re entitled to. Criticism | High School Musical series extends the original franchise’s legacy

13 movies, documentaries and series to watch at Disney+ 13 original series to watch at Disney+

A new season of the series stops being produced in Salt Lake City to take place in Los Angeles, with recording beginning later this year. Tim Federle, creator and executive producer of HSMTMTS , celebrated the renewal. “We are thrilled to be going outdoors in Season Three, and we thank our Disney+ partners and friends for their continued support of our next generation of Wildcats.” Subscribe to Disney+ here and watch famous titles from Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar whenever and wherever you want! Image: Disclosure/Disney+



High School Musical: The Series: The Musical was inspired by the successful franchise High School Musical, a two-time Emmy winner who helped to reveal great talents such as Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron. In HSMTMTS is no different, as the series has also been helping to boost the careers of artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Josua Bassett. Together, all of the songs in the plot already total more than one billion reproductions on audio streaming platforms around the world.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Series: The Musical

are now available for marathoning at Disney+.