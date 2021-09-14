high-school-musical:-the-series:-the-musical-has-confirmed-season-3-on-disney+

Disney+ confirmed this Monday (15) that High School Musical: The Series: The Musical is renewed for next season. In the new episodes, we’ll follow the Wildcats leaving East High School to enjoy last summer at a camp with everything they’re entitled to.
- Criticism | High School Musical series extends the original franchise’s legacy
High School Musical: The Series: The Musical was inspired by the successful franchise High School Musical, a two-time Emmy winner who helped to reveal great talents such as Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron. In HSMTMTS is no different, as the series has also been helping to boost the careers of artists such as Olivia Rodrigo and Josua Bassett. Together, all of the songs in the plot already total more than one billion reproductions on audio streaming platforms around the world.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Join and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The first two seasons of High School Musical: The Series: The Musical
are now available for marathoning at Disney+.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.