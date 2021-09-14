samsung-marks-the-date-of-announcement-of-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3-in-brazil

Samsung announced late last Monday (10) the date when it will finally make official the arrival of its new folding cell phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the Brazilian market. In an Instagram post, the manufacturer revealed “the time to open the new” is set for the day 15 of September, next Wednesday, at 12H.

In the post, the South Korean comments on the display of the two foldable smartphones, which was made on the facade of Shopping JK Iguatemi, in São Paulo, and highlights that, now, It’s time to finally get to know the details about the devices, which can be seen on the company’s official YouTube channel or on your TikTok profile.