samsung-marks-the-date-of-announcement-of-galaxy-z-fold-3-and-z-flip-3-in-brazil

Samsung announced late last Monday (10) the date when it will finally make official the arrival of its new folding cell phones Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the Brazilian market. In an Instagram post, the manufacturer revealed “the time to open the new” is set for the day 15 of September, next Wednesday, at 12H.
- Review Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G | Option to debut in the world of folding
- Review Galaxy Z Fold 3 | Some details are missing for the maximum score
- Galaxy Z Fold 3 is drop, dip and wear tested with S-Pen
In the post, the South Korean comments on the display of the two foldable smartphones, which was made on the facade of Shopping JK Iguatemi, in São Paulo, and highlights that, now, It’s time to finally get to know the details about the devices, which can be seen on the company’s official YouTube channel or on your TikTok profile.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!
The two folding cell phones were made official just over a month ago during the Galaxy Unpacked event 2021 Global, held in 11 of August. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 are powered by the Snapdragon platform 660 from Qualcomm and have their body structure made of Gorilla Glass Victus, a stronger material developed by Corning.
(Image: Ivo/Canaltech)
Another big highlight of the line is the debut of the under-screen front camera, which was used exclusively on the Galaxy Z Fold 3. With it, flagship owners can count on a greater use of the display during everyday tasks.
In addition to Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line chipset, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 also has options up to 400 GB of internal storage with 15 GB of RAM, while the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has combinations of up to 75 GB of internal memory and 8 GB of RAM.
So far, however, there are no details about which versions of each model will be released in Brazil. Remember that at Unpacked 2021 in August, the brand also made official its new generation of smartwatches, with the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic, in addition to the pair of Galaxy Buds 2 headphones. However, we don’t know if the wearables will also arrive in our country.
Galaxy Z Fold 3: Technical Data
(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)
- Screen: Inner 7.6 inches and outer 6.2 inches
Galaxy Z Flip 3: technical sheet
(Image: Disclosure/ Samsung)
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.