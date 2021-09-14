SSD on PS5 | How to exchange and which models are for sale in Brazil

Sony has finally kicked off the possibility of expanding the PlayStation 5 memory. The company has revealed that FireCuda 540, from Seagate , is the first SSD NVMe certified to work with the console and released the list of technical requirements for accessories that work with the PS5. Also came the operating system update that allows this use, released in September to all users after a testing period restricted to just a few players.
It’s a lot of information at once, especially for Brazilian users, that still cannot perform PS5 memory expansion. The trial version of the update that allows the use of additional SSDs, for now, is available in the United States, Japan, Canada and France, among other countries, with no final release date yet. The beta, by the same token, is also not scheduled to launch beyond the indicated territories.
Even so, the expectations of users are high, already than the PlayStation 5, despite having 850 GB of disk, only release 799 GB for player use. Given the size of new generation games, this is a space that can quickly end, making the possibility of expansion a very pleasant alternative for those who wish to have different games installed at the same time.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you! As of this writing, only one SSD model has been certified by Sony to work on PlayStation 5. It is the aforementioned FireCuda 250 , by Seagate, which should reach the international market this August. However, this does not mean that the device will be the only one to work with the console, just that it is the first to receive the full compatibility seal by the hands of the video game manufacturer.
Technical specifications
two. Place the console horizontally and remove the upper side plate (the one that does not have the PlayStation symbol), holding the ends and gently pulling down until it unlocks;
3. Location ze the SSD port, with a gray metal cover. Remove the screw to gain access to the slot;
4. Inside the slot, you’ll see another black screw, over a spacer. Remove both;
5. Position the SSD NVMe slightly diagonally and according to the indication on the slot. According to the size, insert the separator into the hole corresponding to the notch on the top of the disc;
6. Fit the SSD into the space and screw it in so it stays connected and secure. Close the door and snap the faceplate back onto the console.
Image: Disclosure/Sony
