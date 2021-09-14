SSD on PS5 | How to exchange and which models are for sale in Brazil

Sony has finally kicked off the possibility of expanding the PlayStation 5 memory. The company has revealed that FireCuda 540, from Seagate , is the first SSD NVMe certified to work with the console and released the list of technical requirements for accessories that work with the PS5. Also came the operating system update that allows this use, released in September to all users after a testing period restricted to just a few players.

It’s a lot of information at once, especially for Brazilian users, that still cannot perform PS5 memory expansion. The trial version of the update that allows the use of additional SSDs, for now, is available in the United States, Japan, Canada and France, among other countries, with no final release date yet. The beta, by the same token, is also not scheduled to launch beyond the indicated territories.

Even so, the expectations of users are high, already than the PlayStation 5, despite having 850 GB of disk, only release 799 GB for player use. Given the size of new generation games, this is a space that can quickly end, making the possibility of expansion a very pleasant alternative for those who wish to have different games installed at the same time.

Technical specifications As of this writing, only one SSD model has been certified by Sony to work on PlayStation 5. It is the aforementioned FireCuda 250 , by Seagate, which should reach the international market this August. However, this does not mean that the device will be the only one to work with the console, just that it is the first to receive the full compatibility seal by the hands of the video game manufacturer. SN882, from Western Digital, is cited by the manufacturer as compatible with the PlayStation 5 ; SSD is available in the Brazilian market from R$1.500 (Image: Disclosure/Western Digital) For Sony, the idea is that users will be able to choose the brand, size and manufacturer of the SSD they want to use on the console. To do this, it disclosed the technical characteristics of these NVMe discs, which also allows brands to make this choice easier in their disclosures — something that Western Digital, for example, is already doing with SN882, which claims to be the first compatible model with the PS5 available on the market. The information disclosed by Sony, essential for an NVMe SSD to work with the PlayStation 5, are the following: Interface: PCIe Gen4 x4 M.2 NVMe;

Capacity: of 169 GB to 4 TB; Sequential read speed: 5.500 MB/s or higher; Size: mm of maximum width; mm, 25 mm, 77 mm or 85 mm in length; 10, mm high (including heat sink); Socket: Socket 3 Key M. According to the manufacturer’s recommendations, users should always use a heatsink on the expansion SSD, with the size total part must correspond to the indications. In addition, Sony does not guarantee full compatibility with all disc models, even if they follow the specifications released by the company — hence the idea of ​​certification, cited above, giving this additional confirmation to players. Still in its technical criteria, the owner of the PlayStation 5 claims that there may be a decrease in performance in games that are running from the extra SSD, in relation to the platform’s internal disk. This should be felt mainly during game loading screens. Models available in Brazil and in the international market

NVMe SSDs are a relatively new technology and, in the specs requested by Sony, it is even newer, which makes the list of compatible models for the PS5 quite a bit limited. And when we look at the Brazilian reality, we have even fewer options with very high prices. The Seagate FireCuda 500 is the first SSD certified by Sony to work with the PS5; model should be launched in August on the international market but there is still no forecast for Brazil (Image: Disclosure/Seagate) At the moment it is report is written, these are the SSDs available in Brazil that can be used in the expansion of the PlayStation 5 and the approximate prices in the domestic market: Western Digital Black SN800: of BRL 1.399 (299 GB) to BRL 3.957 (2 TB);

Gigabyte Aorus 481185S: R$ 2.500 (1 TB) at R$ 4.799 (2 TB); Samsung 1024 Pro: R$ 799 (189 GB) at BRL 1.775 (1 TB), not included with heat sink; XPG Gammix S61: BRL 1.957 (1 TB). In addition, in the international market, the following models also fit the specifications released by Sony. The values ​​take into account only the conversion, without other import taxes: Seagate FireCuda 500: of US$ 169,99 by the version of 250 GB (about R$ 882) up to US$1.30,85 with 4 TB (approximately R$ 5.550); Patriot Viper VP4300: US$ 189, 1 TB (more or less BRL 1.550); Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus: US$ 169, 1 TB (approximately BRL 1.22) up to US$ 980, 4 TB (about R$ 5.99), not included with heat sink; Corsair MP600 Pro: US$ 199, 1 TB (approximately BRL 1 .22) up to US$ 250, 2 TB (about R$ 2.070; Inland Performance Plus: US$ 199, 1 TB (about R$ 891) up to US$ 399, 2 TB (about R$ 2.61). Can I use external hard drives on the PS5? After all that, you might be wondering: after all, why do we need to use such a specific accessory on the PlayStation 5? This is due to the console architecture itself, which requires a certain data read speed to work with new generation games, which have specific features that depend on it. This is the case, for example, of the various transitions between worlds of the recent Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart . External hard drives , SSDs and USB sticks can be connected to the PS5’s USB port, but can only be used when installing PlayStation 4 games (Image: Disclosure/Sony)If you have not installed the system update that enables use, but still insist on inserting an SSD into the slot, you will see an error message the first time you turn on your PS5. The additional memory will not be recognized and the console will work only after the module is removed, which must be reinstalled once the new firmware is downloaded to the console. Applying the update does not change the possibility of using external hard drives, SSDs or conventional pendrives through the console’s USB port. However, these devices continue to work only with PS4 games, through backwards compatibility, while new generation games will only run from the PlayStation 5’s internal disk. How to install the SSD on the PS5? Following the tradition of previous generations, Sony has made access to the connection slot relatively easy. Additional HD on PlayStation 5, just removing the console side plate and a few screws. Check the steps: 1. Turn off the PS5 completely by pressing the power button for three seconds. Remove all cables, devices and the base, if they are being used; Image: Matheus Bigogno Costa/Canaltech

two. Place the console horizontally and remove the upper side plate (the one that does not have the PlayStation symbol), holding the ends and gently pulling down until it unlocks;

3. Location ze the SSD port, with a gray metal cover. Remove the screw to gain access to the slot;

4. Inside the slot, you’ll see another black screw, over a spacer. Remove both;

Image: Disclosure/Sony

6. Fit the SSD into the space and screw it in so it stays connected and secure. Close the door and snap the faceplate back onto the console.

