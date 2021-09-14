unicode-14-is-announced-with-37-new-emojis;-see-what-they-are

Unicode standard comes to version 17 this Tuesday () and, in it, introduces the catalog 37 new characters — among them, 17 new emojis. The most recent stickers represent a series of emotions, some of which you probably never thought of expressing via message.

New WhatsApp emojis are revealed on beta version for Android

Why World Emoji Day is celebrated in 17 July?

WhatsApp shows how reactions to messages using emojis will work; check it out

For now, the addition to the emoji catalog won’t show up on anyone’s cell phone or computer. It’s up to developers — Apple, Google and Microsoft, for example — to incorporate this makeover into their systems or virtual keyboards. , “hand turned down”, “heart with fingers”, “heart with hand”, “x-ray” and “crutch”. Check out the images below: