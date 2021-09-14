Unicode 14 is announced with 37 new emojis; see what they are

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
unicode-14-is-announced-with-37-new-emojis;-see-what-they-are

Unicode standard comes to version 17 this Tuesday () and, in it, introduces the catalog 37 new characters — among them, 17 new emojis. The most recent stickers represent a series of emotions, some of which you probably never thought of expressing via message.

  • New WhatsApp emojis are revealed on beta version for Android
  • Why World Emoji Day is celebrated in 17 July?
  • WhatsApp shows how reactions to messages using emojis will work; check it out

For now, the addition to the emoji catalog won’t show up on anyone’s cell phone or computer. It’s up to developers — Apple, Google and Microsoft, for example — to incorporate this makeover into their systems or virtual keyboards. , “hand turned down”, “heart with fingers”, “heart with hand”, “x-ray” and “crutch”. Check out the images below:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

The emoji list is even made up of stickers with mysterious meanings (Image: Reproduction/ The Unicode Consortium)

It shouldn’t take long for the additions to reach the main messengers out there, so it’s good to keep an eye on updates available on the Play Store and App Store.

Source: Unicode

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

838 502928

502928 838

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button