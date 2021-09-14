astrazeneca's-covid-vaccine-shows-potential-among-hiv-patients

A new study, published in The Lancet, demonstrates that the vaccine against covid-19 from Oxford/AstraZeneca has good chances of working even among patients with HIV.

The conclusion is still preliminary as the clinical trial is phase 1/2, which allows to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, that is, its ability to induce the production of antibodies and other types of responses in the organism. The study, however, does not measure the effectiveness of the immunizing agent.

The survey was conducted in South Africa, a country known for the high prevalence of HIV in its population. Were recruited 1024 infected people and more 70 negative for the virus.