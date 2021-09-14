astrazeneca's-covid-vaccine-shows-potential-among-hiv-patients

A new study, published in The Lancet, demonstrates that the vaccine against covid-19 from Oxford/AstraZeneca has good chances of working even among patients with HIV.
The conclusion is still preliminary as the clinical trial is phase 1/2, which allows to assess the safety and immunogenicity of the vaccine, that is, its ability to induce the production of antibodies and other types of responses in the organism. The study, however, does not measure the effectiveness of the immunizing agent.
The survey was conducted in South Africa, a country known for the high prevalence of HIV in its population. Were recruited 1024 infected people and more 70 negative for the virus.
The HIV-positive participants had an important requirement: they needed to be on antiretroviral therapy (ART) for at least three months, and the HIV viral load in the blood plasma should be less than 1.000 copies per microliter. Within this study , AstraZeneca's vaccine has been shown to be safe and well-tolerated, with no unusual and dangerous reactions, among patients with HIV. The study also demonstrated a good immunogenicity profile compared to HIV-seronegative participants. The result will be important to understand how potent the vaccines are protectively in this population. HIV/AIDS carriers are considered a risk group for covid-19 because their natural immune response tends to be suppressed if the patient do not undergo antiretroviral treatment to control HIV. Source: MedicalXpress
Source: MedicalXpress
