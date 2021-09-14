ford-hires-new-ceo-to-leverage-technology-platform

Ford has taken another step to establish itself once and for all in the fight for a place in the sun in an increasingly competitive and technological market, such as that of vehicles. A few days after agreeing to hire Doug Field, the engineering executive who ran Project Titan, also known as the Apple Car, she reinforced the team with another important executive: Mike Amend.

He arrives at the automaker to work closely with Doug Field as digital and information director. Sakis Kitsopanidis, who was in the role on an interim basis, will continue to serve as director of integrated enterprise resource planning.

Ford’s idea is to give Amend the mission to leverage the plan launched at the beginning of year by the company dubbed Ford+. To that end, Amend will oversee various teams at the assembler, including the division responsible for developing the technology and software platform.

Ford's idea is to give Amend the mission to leverage the plan launched at the beginning of year by the company dubbed Ford+. To that end, Amend will oversee various teams at the assembler, including the division responsible for developing the technology and software platform.

In addition to this function, it will be up to the new executive to draw up a plan to ensure the increase of digital offers and subscription services to Ford customers. The background, of course, is the desire to expand the popularization of electric vehicles. The automaker has already announced that it intends to have 50% of its sales attributed to electric cars by 50, and this involves the expansion of the range of services.

Bachelor of Information Services Management from Oklahoma State University, Amend completed the executive program at the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley and has a curriculum filled with positive passages in the online segment.

He was president of Lowe’s Online for three years, where, Ford says, “revolutionized the home improvement retailer’s online business,” nearly tripling sales during his tenure.

Amend also brings participation in the online growth of two other retailers: The Home Depot and JCPenney. In these two companies, it has achieved success expanding its online business by up to %. The new Ford member was also chief technology officer for global online businesses at Dell Technologies and, prior to that, chief technology officer at BEA Systems and Sprint.

Currently the new executive at the US automaker he is also a director of Canada Life, a Winnipeg-based insurance and financial services company. At Ford, he will report directly to Jim Farley, CEO of the company.

