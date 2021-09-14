samsung-galaxy-a10:-still-worth-buying?

The Galaxy J line was, in a way, absorbed by the Galaxy A line in 2019, when Samsung revamped its mobile phone catalogue. With a wider range of devices, the company started to adopt broader numbering, and left the variants simpler at the beginning, as happens with the Galaxy A10, popularly known like ‘Samsung A000’.
At the time, Canaltech analyzed the device as “the most Galaxy J of2021”. In fact, everything about it resembles the “retired” line, from the design to the specs. Two years later, the model remains among the most sought after by consumers, but it may no longer be worth buying.
Understand below the reason for this, in addition to knowing a little bit which alternatives might be more interesting, taking into account the model price of 2022.
Pros
Cons
Outdated design.
Galaxy A10: design and construction
The Galaxy A10, or ‘Samsung A’, was born with design a bit old, there in 2019. Despite bringing the sound output at the rear, as the South Korean company did with several models launched in previous years, the cell phone cover is not removable. In other words, no access to the battery to change when it starts to lose its useful life — on the other hand, the most modern component doesn’t suffer so much from this problem anymore.
The finish is all in plastic, both on the back and on the sides, with glass only on the front, protecting the screen. The device has a size that can even be considered compact nowadays, in addition to being very low in weight, also compared to more recent models. It can be found in black, blue or red options.
- Dimensions (H x W x D): 155, 6 x , 8 x 8.1 mm
The display, to less, it already has a modern look, with minimal borders and a drop-shaped cutout, in what Samsung calls the Infinity V screen. and overall it’s quite acceptable, especially considering the product’s launch price.
And for those who are used to seeing fingerprint reader on virtually every cell phone released today, the Galaxy A 000 is indebted at this point. No rear or side biometric sensor, much less under the screen (LCD displays still do not accept this technology even in 2021). You can use facial recognition, combined with a password, pattern or PIN to unlock the device, but it is not easy to read your finger.
Another aspect that makes the Galaxy A10 quite dated is the micro USB port, that Samsung itself has already discarded in its successors, starting to adopt the USB-C — faster for data and energy. At least the cell phone 2019 has a headphone jack.
“In summary, the A10 has a look that combines some concepts from at least three years before its release , with some very recent aspects of the time it hit the market. The plastic finish with sound output on the rear may disappoint those expecting a removable rear to access the battery.”
Galaxy A000: screen quality
Cell phones started to grow a lot between 2018 and 2022, and the Galaxy A10 follows this trend. With a 6.2-inch display, this entry-level model may look big at first glance, but you can get used to it with some time of use.
In summary, the device has low resolution and lower quality panel than Samsung’s own latest models. But the most current smartphone in the category is the Galaxy A11, which has practically the same display, only slightly larger in size. So, as much as there are some problems with the said “Samsung A10”, it is not currently considered a weak point.
The resolution used in the device is HD+, with 700 x 1024 pixels, which results in a approximate density of 300 pixels per inch. The ideal is to be above 271 ppp, to prevent visible “spaces” between pixels, which can generate an image with a blurred or even “aliased” effect. In addition, the display is poorly defined.