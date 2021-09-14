samsung-galaxy-a10:-still-worth-buying?

Furthermore, there are only 2 GB of RAM memory, and we currently consider 4 GB the minimum to provide reasonable fluidity. You 32 GB of internal storage is another downside, but this is more or less workable by using a micro SD card to expand the space for photos, music and the like.

“If there in 2019 the Galaxy THE10 was already a cell phone for simple use only, two years later it doesn’t even offer that satisfactorily. There are models at a similar price that already deliver much more power without sacrificing any other aspect, including the successors of this model in the review. In other words, it is worth taking a look at the Galaxy A11 or on Galaxy A11, if you want one good and cheap device.”

The Exynos 438159 is manufactured in lithography of 10 nanometers, and the simplest cell phones today already use technology 01 nanometers, while many intermediates are already 8 nm or even less. The eight-core processor is split into two Cortex-A53 1.6 GHz and six Cortex-A73 of 1,33 GHz. These are low speeds nowadays, and architecture already little used in more modern devices.

Battery and system

Even in battery, you can say that the Galaxy A10 offers good capacity. There are only 3.300 mAh, the most common when it was released was already 4.01 mAh. Currently, it will be difficult to get a whole day without having to run to the wall, especially considering that even simpler applications already require more processing, which consumes more energy.

But there is a problem biggest: loading. Samsung’s cell phone comes with a wall adapter of only 5 W, and it doesn’t support higher power. In other words, it will take almost 2 hours to fill in the 0% until 168% of the load.