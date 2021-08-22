We evacuated 28,000 people from Kabul

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
4

Stating that the security situation in Kabul has changed rapidly, Biden said, “There is no other way to evacuate so many people without experiencing painful, loss and heartbreaking scenes as you can see on television.” said.

“We have evacuated about 28,000 people from Kabul since August 14,” Biden said. used the phrase.

Stating that the number of evacuees has reached approximately 33,000 since July, Biden said, “We have a long road ahead and many things may not go well.” made a warning.

Stating that they have made agreements with many countries including Qatar, Germany, Kuwait and Spain regarding evacuation, Biden said that the evacuated Afghans were brought to the American bases in these countries and they would be sent to the USA after the security screenings were completed.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminAugust 22, 2021
4
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Related Articles

Photo of International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

International Committee of the Red Cross announces that 3 million children will not be able to go to school in Yemen

August 22, 2021
Photo of devendra jhajharia medal in paralympics: devendra jhajharia can win medal at tokyo paralympics

devendra jhajharia medal in paralympics: devendra jhajharia can win medal at tokyo paralympics

August 22, 2021
Photo of Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

Best games to earn money (Android and iOS)

August 22, 2021
Photo of wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

wanindu hasaranga ipl team: wanindu hasaranga will play for rcb in ipl 2021 key changes in team simon katich steps down as coach

August 22, 2021
Back to top button