We evacuated 28,000 people from Kabul

Stating that the security situation in Kabul has changed rapidly, Biden said, “There is no other way to evacuate so many people without experiencing painful, loss and heartbreaking scenes as you can see on television.” said.

“We have evacuated about 28,000 people from Kabul since August 14,” Biden said. used the phrase.

Stating that the number of evacuees has reached approximately 33,000 since July, Biden said, “We have a long road ahead and many things may not go well.” made a warning.

Stating that they have made agreements with many countries including Qatar, Germany, Kuwait and Spain regarding evacuation, Biden said that the evacuated Afghans were brought to the American bases in these countries and they would be sent to the USA after the security screenings were completed.