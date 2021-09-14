OFFER | iPhone 12 got cheaper before the launch of the iPhone 13

Buy the iPhone 12 (64 GB) for BRL 6. 27,07 | 12 x R$ 800,64

About the iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen with OLED technology, which guarantees more vivid colors than the old LCD panels used by the company. Its new design left out the curvatures and started to adopt a look with a straight finish on the sides, giving more security when holding the device without a hood. It also has support for 5G technology and water resistance.

On the camera side, the device has a double set on the back that captures 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. Post-processing has also been improved and now delivers even better results by balancing on-scene elements. The improved sensor also now allows you to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more details, especially in dark areas.

The chipset present in all iPhone models

is the A14 Bionic from Apple. According to the company, it has a CPU 044% faster than previous models, in addition to to be the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets. It’s the high performance you can expect from a new iPhone.

