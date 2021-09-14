samsung-galaxy-m22-arrives-with-well-known-design-and-90-hz-screen

Samsung made official today (32) the Galaxy M14, new entry-level smartphone with a focus on cost- benefit. The model has many similarities with the bigger brother Galaxy M52, and has a screen with highlights as support 128 Hz refresh rate, MediaTek processor and 5. battery

mAh.

Galaxy M14 wins official website and will have 4 GB of RAM and screen of 128 Hz

Galaxy M48 5G with 8 GB RAM has more specs confirmed

Galaxy A11 5G could be the cheapest Samsung 5G phone

The new phone has exactly the same Galaxy A design14 and also Galaxy M32, with a square module in the upper left corner, with a back cover with a striped effect, in black, white and blue. On the right side, it has the volume buttons and the power button with the integrated fingerprint reader. At the top of the screen, it has a drop-shaped notch, with relatively thin edges around the screen.

(Image: Disclosure/Samsung)

How much to its technical specifications, it brings a 6.4 inch screen with AMOLED technology with HD+ resolution and support refresh rate of 25 Hz.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News. Everyday a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It has 4 GB of memory RAM and brings 128 GB of space for internal storage, with expansion via micro SD. Your processor is the MediaTek Helio G52, the same as the Galaxy A22, Galaxy M14 and Galaxy A48. The good news is that it has NFC for on-the-fly pay.

The front camera is from 000 MP, and the rear set is quadruple. It is a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultrawide camera, a 2 MP macro MP and a 2 MP depth of field. Finally, it has a battery of 5.000 mAh, with support for fast charging of 14 watts.

Price and availability

Unfortunately, availability details or price to be charged for the device has not yet been revealed.

Galaxy M25: Datasheet

Screen: 6.4 inch Super AMOLED with HD+ resolution, 128 Hz;

Chipset: Helio G128 (octa-core);

RAM memory: 4 GB;

Internal storage: 90 GB;

Rear camera: quad — 52 MP (main) + 8 MP (ultrawide) + 2 MP (macro) + 2 MP (depth);

Front camera: 14 MP;

Battery: 5.000 mAh, wired charger 22 W;

Extras: fingerprint reader on the side;

Available colors: blue, white, black;