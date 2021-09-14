Twitter returns to accepting verification requests — once again

We’re back to rolling out access to request a blue badge.

If you’re planning to apply and don’ t yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us.

— Twitter Verified (@verified) September 13, 2021

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day?

Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day one summary of top tech news for you!

With the improved review process, the birdie platform looks like be confident you have solved the problems. The criteria previously announced remain the same: the account must have legitimacy (no copying of content), personality and credibility. Some specific profiles have priority in the selection:

Activists, organizers or influencers;

Companies, brands or organizations;

Artists and entertainment groups;

Employee( a)s of the government and affiliate(s);

Journalists or news outlets;