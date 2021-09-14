Twitter returns to accepting verification requests — once again

After a troubled resumption of verifications, Twitter again accepted requests to obtain the authenticity seal of the profile. The platform has re-enabled the request form and now ensures that everything is correct again.
The social network did not release the desired badge for three years, returned with the process in the middle of the year and had to suspend it after a week, due to the high number of orders. After normalizing everything, he authorized the requests, but had to interrupt again – this time, because of the improper issuance of identification for accounts that did not comply with the basic requirements.
We’re back to rolling out access to request a blue badge.
If you’re planning to apply and don’ t yet have access, keep checking your account settings. Thanks for sticking with us.
— Twitter Verified (@verified) September 13, 2021
With the improved review process, the birdie platform looks like be confident you have solved the problems. The criteria previously announced remain the same: the account must have legitimacy (no copying of content), personality and credibility. Some specific profiles have priority in the selection:
Activists, organizers or influencers; Companies, brands or organizations; Artists and entertainment groups; Employee( a)s of the government and affiliate(s); Journalists or news outlets; Professional sports or e-sports entities;
You must use the “Two Factor Authentication” of the account, have a picture of cover, profile photo and keep the public profile. These requirements were instituted to provide more transparency and avoid unusual situations such as profiles of large influencers with the request denied, while others with very few followers or interactions with active verification.
To clear all doubts , Twitter created a special page that explains its criteria very clearly. Users can request that their account be verified upon login Settings > Request Verification.
More than a mere prestige item, the “verified” gives assurance to the follower that it is a real account of a company, artist or digital influencer. In times of fake news and identity theft, creating fake profiles is quite common, which is why the blue stamp has become so important. In the past, you can submit a new order, as long as you have made the adjustments to meet the platform’s criteria. As things have been complicated in recent months, the suggestion is to send it as soon as possible, before the program goes offline again.
Source: Twitter
