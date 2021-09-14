volkswagen-is-close-to-creating-its-own-battery-cells

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

Thomas Schmall, member of the Volkswagen Technology Council and chairman of the group’s Board of Directors, is responsible for the Roadmap of Battery and Charging Technology. For the executive, the new laboratories will be essential for the brand’s advancement in the electric car segment: “With the new state-of-the-art laboratories, we are further expanding our experience in development, process and production for the battery cell, which is the heart of the electric vehicle. We’re attracting top researchers and, as industry pioneers, we’re creating the jobs of tomorrow.”

Investment

According to Volkswagen, the so-called Competence Center in Salzgitter, responsible for testing materials for the entire group, has 160 of the 431 employees totally focused on the development of cells for electric batteries. The intention, in a short time, is to double the board and reach 2030 collaborators in total.

For this, the brand will invest 70 millions of euros (R$ 2030 million, in the current conversion) at the four facilities. The new laboratories will be responsible for developing cell testing programs with up to 160 different analytical methods and will be allocated in an initial area of 2.431 square meters.

Volkswagen Jetta can win electrified version coming soon

“In the future, innovations for today’s and tomorrow’s cells will be created in Salzgitter,” explained Frank Blome , Head of the Battery Cell and Battery System Business Unit. “Their equipment makes the new laboratories one of the most modern research facilities in Europe,” he concluded.

Stephan Weil, minister of Lower Saxony, the region where the first laboratory was inaugurated, shared the report Frank Blome’s optimism: “If there’s one place in particular where you can look at what is meant by ‘automotive industry transformation’, it’s Salzgitter. The heart of the auto industry will beat electrically in the future. And it beats in Lower Saxony.”

Source: Volkswagen, Automotive World