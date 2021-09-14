mercado-livre-creates-acquisitions-company-to-invest-in-latin-america

Mercado Livre and the investment company Kaszek announced this Monday () the registration of an initial public offering (IPO) of 46 million shares of Class A common stock with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The venture sponsored by them is a Special-Purpose Acquisition Company – SPAC.

Mercado Pago anticipates Central Bank and offers installments via Pix

Mercado Livre may be fined for having cell phones without approval for sale

Mercado Livre now accepts payments via Pix and deliveries will be faster

SPACs are the big news in Wall Street investments: by through them, investors come together to acquire or create companies. The market has received them with open pockets. In the case of Mercado Livre with Kaszek, the objective is to acquire a company from the Latin American digital ecosystem and accelerate its capitalization and growth.