sennheiser-announces-its-cheapest-anc-phone-so-far

While Samsung may be preparing a Galaxy Buds for swimming, Sennheiser launches a new TWS that not only preserves characteristics of some more expensive products in its line, but also offers a higher price. competitive.

CX Plus True Wireless is a release that, like more advanced devices, offers active noise cancellation. It’s a feature he borrows from Momentum True Wireless 2 (US$ 300 out there, officially R$ 2,700 in Brazil), but at a lower price: US$ 180. In fact, both use 7 mm drivers.

It can reach 24 hours of music playback (without ANC) adding up the battery of its recharge case — which unfortunately is due to charge wirelessly. It’s a maximum of 8 hours with him out of his box. Other confirmed features are the ambient mode (when the microphones allow low-level passage of the audio around) and automatic pause if the headphones are removed from the ear.

A highlight of the CX Plus True Wireless is the use of Qualcomm aptX Adaptive technology Bluetooth. Basically, it lets you play Hi-Fi music, which requires more bandwidth, on wireless headphones — that’s on compatible cell phones. The function is useful in times of Apple Music and Spotify aiming for high-definition audio.

Although it shares much of its hardware with Momentum True Wireless 2, its construction is less premium , especially when we talk about the recharge case. Visually, by the way, CX Plus is more reminiscent of CX 300BT and CX — but Sennheiser says it has revised in the design to improve ergonomics.

Priced at US$ 65 in the United States, the new TWS headset is, so far, the cheapest from Sennheiser to feature active noise cancellation. Samsung has similar options in the same range, but Sony and Apple reserve models with this function at higher levels.

Sales start at 24 of September. The Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless will be sold in black and white, and there is no forecast for availability in Brazil.

CX Plus True Wireless: technical file

Case dimensions: 61 x 35, 8 x 43 .3 mm;

Case weight: 42 grams;

Phone weight: 6 grams (each); Format: intraauricular

Microphones: 2;

Drivers: TrueResponse Transducer 7mm;

Codecs: SBC, AAC, aptX and adaptive aptX;

Autonomy: 8 hours (without ANC), overtime with the case (without ANC);

Extras: USB-C, Active Noise Cancellation and Bluetooth 5.2;