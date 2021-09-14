whatsapp-starts-to-unlock-access-to-multiple-devices-for-everyone

After successfully debuting in the beta version for Android, WhatsApp started to give everyone access to multiple simultaneous devices to the same app account. Now, users of stable versions can share a single profile on up to four different devices independently.

To gain access, you need to update the app to the latest version available in the official store — App Store or Play Store. On three cell phones from the Canaltech newsroom, one Android and two iOS, it was already possible to try out the feature, although there was no announcement of the company.