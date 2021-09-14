whatsapp-starts-to-unlock-access-to-multiple-devices-for-everyone

After successfully debuting in the beta version for Android, WhatsApp started to give everyone access to multiple simultaneous devices to the same app account. Now, users of stable versions can share a single profile on up to four different devices independently.
- WhatsApp releases operation on multiple devices to more people in Brazil
- WhatsApp prepares basic privacy function to run on multiple devices
- WhatsApp now allows transfer conversations between iOS and Android, but there’s a catch
To gain access, you need to update the app to the latest version available in the official store — App Store or Play Store. On three cell phones from the Canaltech newsroom, one Android and two iOS, it was already possible to try out the feature, although there was no announcement of the company.
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
According to WhatsApp, all messages will remain protected by end-to-end encryption: only authorized devices will be able to access the content. Any intercept attempt will require the key to decode the content of messages, photos, audios and videos.
O
Canaltech contacted the WhatsApp representation in Brazil and is waiting for a position to update the text.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
502921