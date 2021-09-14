how-to-put-more-than-one-link-in-google-sheets-cells

Google Sheets (Android l iOS l Web) has recently made entering and displaying links more dynamic. You can now place more than one link in cells, view them in lists, and use quick editing commands.
- Finding and replacing words in Google Sheets
- How to create dynamic sheets in Google Docs
- How to create a checkbox on Google Sheets
Unfortunately, the new feature is only available in the web version of Google Sheets. Check out, below, how to use it and make your work on the platform more practical.
Step 1: Go to Google Sheets from your computer and open a file. Then tap on a cell and type a word to anchor the link. Select the text and use the shortcut “Ctrl+K”;
Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!
Step 2:
In the window that will appear next, enter the web address in the “Link” field and click on ” To apply”;
In the window that will appear next, enter the web address in the “Link” field and click on ” To apply”;
Step 3:
To place more than one link in the Google Spreadsheet cell, repeat the process next to the word you just finished type and enter a second web address. In this tutorial, the links have been anchored in words, but this is not a rule. You can add them to cells, but they must be in clickable form and separated by a space or character;
To place more than one link in the Google Spreadsheet cell, repeat the process next to the word you just finished type and enter a second web address. In this tutorial, the links have been anchored in words, but this is not a rule. You can add them to cells, but they must be in clickable form and separated by a space or character;
Step 4:
Finally, slide the mouse cursor over the cell. This will show all the added links, as well as some quick commands. As you can imagine, the first button allows you to copy the link and, through the pencil icon, you can edit it. The last button, in turn, serves as a shortcut to delete the web address. And finally, if you want to access the pages quickly, just click on their respective titles. Ready! Now you know how to put more than one link in Google Sheets cells. Did you like this article? Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.
Finally, slide the mouse cursor over the cell. This will show all the added links, as well as some quick commands. As you can imagine, the first button allows you to copy the link and, through the pencil icon, you can edit it. The last button, in turn, serves as a shortcut to delete the web address. And finally, if you want to access the pages quickly, just click on their respective titles.
Ready! Now you know how to put more than one link in Google Sheets cells.
Did you like this article?
Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.