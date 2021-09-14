how-to-put-more-than-one-link-in-google-sheets-cells

Google Sheets (Android l iOS l Web) has recently made entering and displaying links more dynamic. You can now place more than one link in cells, view them in lists, and use quick editing commands.

Unfortunately, the new feature is only available in the web version of Google Sheets. Check out, below, how to use it and make your work on the platform more practical.

Step 1: Go to Google Sheets from your computer and open a file. Then tap on a cell and type a word to anchor the link. Select the text and use the shortcut “Ctrl+K”;

Write in a Google Sheet cell. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 2: In the window that will appear next, enter the web address in the “Link” field and click on ” To apply”; Add a link to the word you just wrote. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)

Step 3: To place more than one link in the Google Spreadsheet cell, repeat the process next to the word you just finished type and enter a second web address. In this tutorial, the links have been anchored in words, but this is not a rule. You can add them to cells, but they must be in clickable form and separated by a space or character; To put more from a link in the Google Sheets cell, repeat the process. (Image: Kris Gaiato/Screenshot)