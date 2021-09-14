dinosaur-fossil-as-dangerous-as-t.-rex-is-found-in-uzbekistan

In the Bissekty Formation in the Kyzylkum Desert of Uzbekistan, paleontologists have discovered the fossils of a new species of predatory dinosaur. Named Ulughbegsaurus uzbekistanensis, the creature was a Carcharodontosaurus, also known as a “shark tooth” dinosaur because of its large, serrated teeth. The fossil is a first of its kind to be found in Central Asia.

According to the researchers, the fossil has a part of the upper jaw of a creature that measured about eight meters in length and weighed a ton. Kohei Tanaka, one of the paleontologists responsible for the discovery, says that the dinosaur’s skull would be about one meter long and, because its teeth are pointed and sharp, it was a carnivorous species. The giant predator coexisted in the region with Tyrannosaurus thymurlengia, also a killer, but a little more modest.