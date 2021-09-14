xCloud in Brazil: service should arrive in the “next weeks”

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
xcloud-in-brazil:-service-should-arrive-in-the-“next-weeks”

Microsoft sent this Tuesday morning (), an email to Brazilian users who tested the preview of xCloud, the new Xbox cloud gaming service. The text confirms that the technology will arrive in Brazil “in the coming weeks” in beta (in other words, still in tests) for mobile phones and tablets with iOS, Android and Windows PC. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the new feature at no additional cost.

  • xCloud: understand how Microsoft’s new gaming service works
  • Microsoft to bring PC games to xCloud soon
  • Xbox director wants affordable games to everyone — even for those who have never played

Until then, the information we had was that the service would arrive in Brazil at some point in 2021. Canaltech

contacted Microsoft asking if the company already has a defined date for availability of xCloud, and if Cloud Gaming , which allows playing via streaming on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S), will arrive in Brazil at some point. We did not get any feedback until this article was published.

xCloud technology allows you to play Xbox games on other devices, without having a console nearby (Photo: Playback/Microsoft)

The email is signed by the division director from Xbox, Phil Spencer. Read it in full:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.

Every day a summary of the main news in the tech world for you!

I want to personally thank you for being a Founding Member of the xCloud Project. Your feedback during the xCloud Project Preview version made cloud gaming better for everyone. To show our gratitude, we’ve prepared this short video message exclusively for you. We shoot at our homes, so I hope you’ll excuse our cameras with grainy footage and shaky hands as we share our heartfelt thanks.

There are unique moments when the whole paradigm of games changes. This is one of those moments. I hope you feel proud that your comments and contributions have helped shape and define the future of cloud gaming for everyone.

Thanks to you, in the coming weeks, the xCloud Project is getting ready transforming into Beta and will be available for Apple phones and tablets, Windows computers and Android phones and tablets for gamers in Brazil, included as part of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription at no additional cost.

To celebrate your impact, we’ve created an xCloud Project Founding Member badge and a custom video calling background just for you. We hope you enjoy and use them as another way to show your contributions to the world. Once again, thank you so much, again. We look forward to continuing to surprise you and create the future of cloud gaming together.

xCloud started to be tested in Brazil in 2021, and users were selected through a registration form. The service allows users to play Xbox games on any device without having a video game nearby. The only requirements are an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription and a good internet connection (some titles require a separate controller, not the screen’s own virtual buttons).

Like all processing is done on Microsoft’s own servers and not on your device, the service allows even simpler devices to run heavy games without complications. To understand more about game streaming, watch the video produced by Canaltech:

2021

It is noteworthy that xCloud will be another benefit of the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, that is, it will not be charged separately . The plan costs R$ 44,33 per month and, in addition to the Game Pass catalog, also includes Xbox Live Gold.

  • Buy the Xbox Series S here and enter the new generation with the most compact model from Microsoft

Did you like this article?

Subscribe your email on Canaltech to receive daily updates with the latest news from the world of technology.

Photo of cpadmin cpadminSeptember 14, 2021
0
Photo of cpadmin

cpadmin

Back to top button