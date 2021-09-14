xcloud-in-brazil:-service-should-arrive-in-the-“next-weeks”

Microsoft sent this Tuesday morning (), an email to Brazilian users who tested the preview of xCloud, the new Xbox cloud gaming service. The text confirms that the technology will arrive in Brazil “in the coming weeks” in beta (in other words, still in tests) for mobile phones and tablets with iOS, Android and Windows PC. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the new feature at no additional cost.
Until then, the information we had was that the service would arrive in Brazil at some point in 2021.
The email is signed by the division director from Xbox, Phil Spencer. Read it in full:
