xcloud-in-brazil:-service-should-arrive-in-the-“next-weeks”

Microsoft sent this Tuesday morning (), an email to Brazilian users who tested the preview of xCloud, the new Xbox cloud gaming service. The text confirms that the technology will arrive in Brazil “in the coming weeks” in beta (in other words, still in tests) for mobile phones and tablets with iOS, Android and Windows PC. All Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will have access to the new feature at no additional cost.

xCloud: understand how Microsoft’s new gaming service works



Microsoft to bring PC games to xCloud soon

Xbox director wants affordable games to everyone — even for those who have never played

Until then, the information we had was that the service would arrive in Brazil at some point in 2021. Canaltech

contacted Microsoft asking if the company already has a defined date for availability of xCloud, and if Cloud Gaming , which allows playing via streaming on consoles (Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S), will arrive in Brazil at some point. We did not get any feedback until this article was published. xCloud technology allows you to play Xbox games on other devices, without having a console nearby (Photo: Playback/Microsoft)

The email is signed by the division director from Xbox, Phil Spencer. Read it in full:

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Go and subscribe to our new channel on youtube, Canaltech News.